ভারতীয় টেলিভিশনে মহিলা কমেডিয়ান বলতে প্রথমেই যার নাম পরে তিনি হলেন ভারতী সিং | মাত্র কয়েকবছরেই জনপ্রিয়তার শীর্ষ উঠে এসেছেন উনি | ভালোবেসে ওঁকে লাফটার কুইন হিসেবেও সম্বোধন করা হয় |

বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই শোনা যাচ্ছে ভারতী নাকি হর্ষ লিম্বাচিয়ার সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন | হর্ষ হলেন কমেডি নাইটস বাঁচাও এবং আরো বেশ কিছু কমেডি শোয়ের লেখক | প্রসঙ্গত কমেডি নাইটস বাঁচাও-তে কো-হোস্ট ছিলেন ভারতী |

তবে ভারতীকে যখনি হর্ষের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক নিয়ে প্রশ্ন করা হয় উনি তা অস্বীকার করেছেন | উনি একটা সাক্ষৎকারে জানিয়েছেন ও আমার শো-এর রাইটার | গত ৬ বছর ধরে ওকে আমি চিনি | আমরা অনেক সময় একসঙ্গে ট্র্যাভেল করি কারণ আমাদের রুট এক | কিন্তু এর মানে এই নয় যে আমি ওর সঙ্গে প্রেম করছি |

ভারতী যাই বলুন না কেন একটা জনপ্রিয় সংবাদপত্রে প্রকাশিত খবর অনুযায়ী‚ গত রবিবার নাকি প্রায় লুকিয়ে হর্ষের সঙ্গে রোকা বা আশীর্বাদ হয়ে গেল ভারতীর | বিনোদন জগৎ থেকে একমাত্র কৃষ্ণা অভিষেক এবং কাশ্মীরা শাহ নিমন্ত্রিত ছিলেন | আরো জানা যাচ্ছে ভারতী আর হর্ষ নাকি এই বছরের অক্টোবর মাসে বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসবেন |

সম্প্রতি ভারতী এবং হর্ষ একসঙ্গে নতুন বছরও উদযাপন করেন এবং বেশ কয়েকটা ছবি ওঁদের ইনস্টাগ্রাম অ্যাকাউন্টে আপলোডও করেছেন |

