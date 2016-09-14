বিশুদ্ধ দেশি স্বদেশি জিন্স | আনছে পতঞ্জলি আয়ুর্বেদ | বিদেশি সংস্থার বাণিজ্যের নাকে ঝামা ঘষে দেওয়ার পর এভাবেই নতুন পদক্ষেপ করলেন বাবা রামদেব |

তিনি জানিয়েছেন‚ বিদেশি সংস্কৃতি হলেও জিন্স এত জনপ্রিয়‚ একে ভারতীয় জীবন থেকে বাদ দেওয়া যাবে না | তাই সবদিক রক্ষা করতে পতঞ্জলি এ বার ভারতীয়করণ করছে এই পাশ্চাত্য পোশাকের |

বাবা রামদেবের কথায়‚ বিদেশ থেকে কাপড় এনে জিন্স তৈরি হয় ভারতে | তিনি সম্পূর্ণ ভারতীয় সুতির কাপড়ে ভারতীয় প্রযুক্তিতে বানাবেন স্বদেশি জিন্স | তবে মহিলাদের জন্য নাকি তৈরি হবে ঢিলেঢালা জিন্স | যাতে জিন্সও পরা হয় | আবার রক্ষা পায় ভারতীয় সেন্টিমেন্টও |

এখন পতঞ্জলি তৈরি করে ৫০০ টিরও বেশি FMCG পণ্য | এবার তাদের হাতেখড়ি হবে বস্ত্র আর জুতো শিল্পে | সেই ধারার সূত্রপাত হতে চলেছে স্বদেশি জিন্স দিয়ে |

NO COMMENTS

twelve + 4 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 17

0 36