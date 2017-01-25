প্রেমিকার সঙ্গে ঘনিষ্ঠ ছবি ফেসবুকে দিয়ে বিপাকে বাংলাদেশি স্পিনার আরাফত সানি | আদালতে জামিন নামঞ্জুর হওয়ায় আপাতত কারাগারে বন্দি এই ৩১ বছর বয়সী ক্রিকেটার |

সানির দীর্ঘদিনের প্রেমিকা নাসরিন সুলতানার অভিযোগ‚ তাঁর নামে ফেসবুকে একটি নকল প্রোফাইল খোলেন সানি | তারপর আপত্তিকর ছবি পোস্ট করেন | এখানেই শেষ নয় | ২৩ বছরের নাসরিনের অভিযোগ‚ ২০১৪ সালে তাঁর সঙ্গে বিয়ে হয় সানির | কিন্তু বিয়ের কথা প্রকাশ্যে স্বীকার করেন না ক্রিকেটার | উল্টে তাঁদের বাড়ি থেকে বিশাল অঙ্কের বরপণ দাবি করছেন | ১৬ টি ওয়ানডে ম্যাচ এবং ১০ টি টি-২০ ম্যাচ খেলা বাঁহাতি ক্রিকেটার সানি অবশ্য সব অভিযোগ অস্বীকার করেছেন |

অভিযোগ প্রমাণিত হলে আরাফত সানির ১৪ বছর অবধি জেল হতে পারে | সঙ্গে বাংলাদেশি টাকায় ১০ মিলিয়ন অবধি জরিমানা | এমনকী নেমে আসতে পারে ক্রিকেট থেকে চিরতরে বহিষ্কারের খাঁড়াও |

