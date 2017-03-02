পুণেতে ৩৩৩ রানে ভারতকে গুঁড়িয়ে দেওয়ার পরে এ বার রণভূমি ব্যাঙ্গালোর | দ্বিতীয় টেস্টে মুখোমুখি হবে ভারত-অস্ট্রেলিয়া | যুদ্ধ শুরুর আগে এই শহরে খোশমেজাজে অটো চালালেন এক বিখ্যাত ক্রিকেটার | ফেসবুক‚ ইনস্টাগ্রামে দিয়ে দিলেন ছবিও | দেওয়া মাত্র সরগরম ভক্তমহল |

তিনি মাইকেল ক্লার্ক | এখন আর মাঠের ভিতরে নয় | প্রাক্তন অজি অধিনায়ক এখন ধারাভাষ্যকার | ভারত-অস্ট্রেলিয়া চার টেস্টের ধারাভাষ্যের দায়িত্বেও তিনি আছেন |

টেস্ট শুরুর আগে হাল্কা মেজাজে সেই শহরে ঘুরলেন ক্লার্ক‚ যেখানে ২০০৪ সালে শুরু হয়েছিল তাঁর টেস্ট ক্রিকেটারের জীবন | ভারতের বিরুদ্ধে দেশের জয়ে উল্লেখ্য ভূমিকা নিয়েছিল তাঁর ১৫১ রান | স্মৃতিমেদুর শহরে ঘুরলেন টুকটুক চালিয়ে | এটাই অটোরিকশার স্থানীয় নাম |

নতুন ভূমিকায় ছবি দিয়ে ৩৫ বছর বয়সী মাইকেল ক্লার্ক লিখেছেন টুকটুক চালানো শিখে নিয়েছি | সেই ব্যাঙ্গালোরে ফিরে ভাল লাগছে‚ যেখানে সবকিছু শুরু হয়েছিল !’

