যুবরাজ সিং-এর বিয়েতে প্রথম প্রকাশ্যে দেখা গিয়েছিল তাঁদের | জাহির খান এবং সাগরিকা ঘাটগেকে | এরপর থেকে এই জুটিকে নিয়ে গুঞ্জনের শেষ নেই | তাহলে কি আবার প্রেমের ফাঁদে ক্রিকেটার-অভিনেত্রী কম্বিনেশন ?

প্রশ্নটা সরাসরি করা হয়েছিল সাগরিকাকে | কিন্তু কায়দা করে এড়িয়ে যান তিনি |হ্যাঁ বা না কোনওটাই মুখে না এনে বলিউড অভিনেত্রী বলেন‚ ব্যক্তিগত জীবন আলোচনার বিষয়বস্তু নয় | সেইসঙ্গে জানাতে ভোলেননি‚ তিনি একইরকম লো প্রোফাইল বজায় রাখবেন এবং জাহিরের খেলার প্রতি তিনি শ্রদ্ধাবান |

কথার শেষে মজা করে সাংবাদিককে বলেন‚ আপনি প্রশ্ন করার আগেই বলে রাখি‚ জাহির আমার পরবর্তী ছবি ইরাদা দেখতে যাবেন | এই ছবিতে নাসিরুদ্দিন শাহ এবং আর্শাদ ওয়ারসির সঙ্গে অভিনয় করেছেন চক দে ইন্ডিয়া গার্ল সাগরিকা | মুক্তি পাবে ১৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি |

এর আগে অভিনেত্রী ঈশা সর্বাণীর সঙ্গে জাহির খানের আট বছরের দীর্ঘ সম্পর্ক ছিল | অনেকদিন সেই সম্পর্ক ছেড়ে বেরিয়ে এসেছেন প্রাক্তন ভারতীয় পেসার | তাহলে কি এবার ৩১ বছর বয়সী সাগরিকার সঙ্গে জীবনের ইনিংসের পথে ৩৮ বছরের জাহির ?

সময়ই সঠিক উত্তর দিতে পারবে |

