বাবার সঙ্গে চুক্তি হয়েছিল ছোট্ট জিয়ার | সে যদি স্কুলে প্রথম হয় তবে বাবাও কিছু করে দেখাবে | সেটাই সে রোজ বাবাকে ফোনে বলত | কথা রেখেছেন বাবাও | প্রথম ভারতীয় হিসেবে দুবার স্বর্ণপদক জিতেছেন প্যারালিম্পিক্সে | জ্যাভলিন থ্রোয়ার দেবেন্দ্র ঝাঝারিয়ার কানে সবসময় বাজছে মেয়ের রিণরিণে গলা বাবা আমি স্কুলে টপার হয়েছি | এবার তোমার পালা …’

৩৫ বছর বয়সী দেবেন্দ্রর বাড়ি রাজস্থানের চুরু জেলার এক গ্রামে | খোলা তার ছুঁয়ে ফেলায় মাত্র ৮ বছর বয়সে বাদ যায় তার বাঁ হাত | তারপরেও হার মানেননি তিনি | দাঁতে দাঁত চেপে লড়ে গেছেন জ্যাভলিন থ্রোয়ার হওয়ার জন্য |

পাশে পেয়েছেন স্ত্রীকে | যিনি সংসারের স্বার্থে বাদ দিয়েছেন নিজের জাতীয় স্তরে সফল কাবাডি খেলোয়াড়ের কেরিয়ার | প্রশিক্ষণের জন্য বছরের বেশিরভাগ সময়েই বাড়ির বাইরে থাকেন দেবেন্দ্র | এমনই অবস্থা হয়‚ তাঁকে চিনতে পারে না দু বছরের শিশুপুত্র |

রিওতে স্বর্ণপদক জয়ের পরে পরিবারের কথাই সবার আগে মনে হয়েছে দেবেন্দ্রর | সারারাত জেগে রিও থেকে কথা বলেছেন | তবু আশ মিটছে না | মনে হচ্ছে কবে সোনার পদক দেখাতে পারবেন কাছের মানুষদের |

প্রসঙ্গত ২০০৪ আথেন্স প্যারালিম্পিক্সেও স্বর্ণপদক পান দেবেন্দ্র | তার পরে আবার সোনার সাফল্য এল রিওতে | আথেন্সে করা নিজের রেকর্ড নিজেই ভাঙলেন রিওতে |

