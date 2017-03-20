তরতাজা ছেলের দুর্ঘটনায় অকালমৃত্যু কিছুতেই মেনে নিতে পারছিলেন না বাবা | ঠিক করলেন ছেলেকে নিজের কাছেই রেখে দেবেন | কীভাবে ? হিরে বানিয়ে |

ইতালিতে থাকা ৫৫ বছরের ওই প্রৌঢ়ের কাছে বিজ্ঞানই খুলে দিয়েছিল নতুন দিগন্ত | ছাইয়ের মধ্যে থাকা কার্বন কণা দিয়ে কৃত্রিম হিরে বানানোর পদ্ধতি মনে এসেছিল তাঁর |

ইতালির ত্রেভিসো শহরে সমাধিস্থ করা হয়েছিল ২০ বছরের ওই তরুণকে | তার পরে বাবার খেয়ালে তোলা হল ছেলের নিথর দেহ | তারপর সেই দেহ একদিন ভস্মে পরিণত হল | সুইৎজারল্যান্ডে পরীক্ষাগারে নানা কাটা ছেঁড়ার পরে ভস্ম একদিন বদলে গেল ঝলমলে হীরক খণ্ডে | এইভাবে কৃত্রিম হিরের মধ্যেই ছেলেকে নিজের কাছে আজীবন রাখতে চান বাবা |

বছর চারেক আগে আট মাস অপেক্ষার পরে শোকবিহ্বল বাবা হাতে পেয়েছিলেন সিন্থেটিক ‘Remembrance Diamond’ | খরচ পড়েছে ১৮ হাজার ডলার | ছেলের স্মৃতির তুলনায় যেটা সামান্য বাবার কাছে |

( ব্যবহৃত হিরের ছবি প্রতীকী )

