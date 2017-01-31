প্যায়ার দোস্তি হ্যায় শাহরুখ খানের কুছ কুছ হোতা হ্যায় ছবির এই বিখ্যাত সংলাপ‚আপনাদের মনে আছে ? কিন্তু রিয়েল লাইফে আদৌ কি এই ফর্মুলা কাজ করে ? বলিউডের বাদশাকে এই প্রশ্ন করা হলে উনি বেশ মজাদার উত্তর দিয়েছেন | বলেছেন যারা এইভাবে ভালবাসা খুঁজে পেয়েছে তাদের জন্য অবশ্যই এটা কাজ করেছে | আমি অবশ্য সিনেমার পর্দায় যা বলি তা বেশিরভাগ সময় বিশ্বাস করি না | আমার মেয়ে আমাকে ব্রো বলে | আমি ওকে প্রশ্ন করতে চাই বা সব মেয়েদের জিজ্ঞাসা করতে চাই তারা কি অন্য ছেলেদেরও এইভাবে সম্বোধন করে ? আমি বলছি না এটা ভুল | এটা কিন্তু বেশ কুল |

তবে শাহরুখ মনে করেন ওঁর বেশ বয়স হয়ে গেছে রোম্যান্টিক ছবির হিরো সাজার জন্য | উনি চান ওঁর জায়গা যেন অন্য কেউ নিয়ে নেয় | এবং উনি আশা করেন একই সঙ্গে রোম্যান্টিক ছবি বোঝার মত পরিচালকও যেন পাওয়া যায় | ওঁর কথায় ,’ আমার বিশ্বাস এখন যেভাবে তরুণ তরুণীরা প্রেম করে‚ সেই ভাষা বোঝার মত পরিচালক পাওয়া যাবে | আমার অনেক বয়স হয়ে গেছে | রোম্যান্টিক চরিত্রে আমাকে আর মানায় না | আমার জায়গা নিশ্চয়ই কোনও তরুণ অভিনেতা নিয়ে নেবে |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 0

0 24