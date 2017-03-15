দীপিকা আর রণবীর সিং এর নাকি ব্রেক আপ হয়ে গেছে‚ এই গুঞ্জন বহুদিন ধরেই বি-টাউনের আনাচে-কানাচে শোনা যাচ্ছে | কেউ কেউ বলছেন ওঁদের ব্রেক আপের মূলে আছে দীপিকার হলিউড যাত্রা | XXX করতে গিয়ে নাকি ছবির নায়ক ভিন ডিজেলের সঙ্গে একটু বেশিই ঘনিষ্ঠ হয়ে পড়েন দীপিকা | আর এই ঘনিষ্ঠতা মোটেই ভালোভাবে নিতে পারেন নি রণবীর | আবার অনেকে মনে করছে ভিন ডিজেল নয়‚ হলিউডের ছবি করতে গিয়ে বহু দিন দেশের বাইরে থাকতে হয় দীপিকাকে | ফলে ওঁর আর রণবীরের মধ্যে দূরত্ব তৈরি হয় এবং তার জেরেই সম্পর্ক শেষ হয়ে যায় ওঁদের | এর মাঝে হঠাৎই দীপিকা ইনস্টাগ্রামে ওঁর এক্স বয়ফ্রেন্ড রণবীর কাপুরের সঙ্গে নিজের একটা ছবি পোস্ট করলেন | এর পর অনেকের মনেই প্রশ্ন উঠেছে তাহলে উনিও কী আকারে ইঙ্গিতে রণবীর সিং এর সঙ্গে ব্রেক আপের কথা বোঝাতে চাইছেন?

হোলি উপলক্ষ্যে দীপিকা ইয়ে জওয়ানি হ্যায় দিওয়ানি সিনেমার গান বলম পিচকারি ‘-র একটা দৃশ্যের ছবি পোস্ট করেন | এবং ছবির ক্যাপশনে উনি লেখেন হ্যাপি হোলি | এখন প্রশ্ন উঠছে উনি যদি এইভাবেই সবাইকে উইশ করলেন তাহলে রণবীর সিং এর সঙ্গে গোলিয়োঁ কী রাসলীলা – রাম লীলা সিনেমার ছবি কেন পোস্ট করলেন না? সেখানেও তো একটা গানের দৃশ্যে ওঁদের হোলি খেলতে দেখা যায় |

এর পর শুধু বি-টাউন নয় ভক্তরাও দীপিকার রিলেশনশিপ স্টেটাস নিয়ে বেশ বিভ্রান্ত |

