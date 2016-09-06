দীপিকা পাদুকোন এবং রণবীর সিং এর লাভ লাইফ বারবার খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে এসেছে | যদিও দীপিকা বা রণবীর কেউ এখনো খোলাখুলি নিজেদের সম্পর্কের কথা কবুল করেন নি‚ কিন্তু দুজনের অফ স্ক্রিন এবং অন স্ক্রিন কেমিস্ট্রি দেখলেই যথেষ্ট প্রমাণ পাওয়া যায় |

আমরা সবাই জানি রণবীরই প্রথম পুরুষ নন যাঁর সঙ্গে দীপিকা প্রেম করছেন | রণবীর সিং এর আগে দীপিকা প্রেম করতেন রণবীর কাপুরের সঙ্গে | এমনকী দীপিকা রণবীর কাপুরের নামের আদ্যক্ষর লেখা ট্যাটু অবধি করান | যাই হোক‚ সেই সম্পর্ক একদিন ভেঙে যায় |

কিন্তু আমরা অনেকেই জানি না রনবীর কাপুরের আগেও একজন পুরুষ এসেছিল দীপিকার জীবনে | তিনি নীহার পান্ডা | দীপিকা মুম্বাইতে যখন প্রথমেদিকে মডেলিং করতেন‚ তখনি নীহারের সঙ্গে আলাপ হয় ওঁর | আলাপের কয়েকদিনের মধ্যেই প্রেমে পড়েন ওঁরা | শোনা যায় দুজনে বেশ কিছুদিন একসঙ্গে লিভ ইন রিলেশনশিপেও ছিলেন | যদিও বলিউডে সুযোগ পাওয়ার পর দীপিকা নীহারের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক শেষ করে দেন কিন্তু নীহারের সঙ্গে নাকি এখনো ভালো সম্পর্ক আছে ওঁর | সেই সুসম্পর্ক ধরা পড়লো সম্প্রতি আয়োজিত যুবরাজ সিং এর ফ্যাশন শো তে |

সূত্রের খবর অনুযায়ী‚ দীপিকা ওঁর প্রাক্তন বয়ফ্রেন্ড নীহারকে দেখা মাত্র জড়িয়ে ধরেন | দুজনকে একে অপরের দিকে ফ্লাইং কিস ও ছুঁড়তে দেখা যায় | শুধু তাই নয় দুজনকে বেশ কিছুক্ষণ গল্প করতেও দেখা যায় |

দেখা যাচ্ছে দীপিকার প্রাক্তন হোক বা বর্তমান‚ ওঁর সঙ্গে যুক্ত সবকিছুই খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে আসে |

