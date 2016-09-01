দীপিকা পাড়ুকোন‚ জ্যাকলিন ফার্নান্ডেজ‚ সোনাক্ষী সিনহা বিবাহিত বলিউডের এই তিন নায়িকা বিয়ে করেছেন উত্তরপ্রদেশের ফারুখাবাদ জেলার সাহেবগঞ্জ গ্রামের তিন গ্রামবাসীকে | তাঁরা হলেন যথাক্রমে রাকেশ চন্দ্র‚ সাহু লাল এবং রমেশ চন্দ্র | এই তিন নায়িকারা নামে রীতিমতো ইস্যু করা হয়েছে রেশন কার্ড ! দেখা যাচ্ছে ফারুখাবাদের Food and Civil Supplies-এর ওয়েবসাইটে !

তালিকায় আছেন রানি মুখার্জিও | তাঁর নাকি বিয়ে হয়েছে জনৈক রামরূপের সঙ্গে ! ওয়েবসাইটে জ্বলজ্বল করছে এঁদের সবার রেশন কার্ডের রেজিস্ট্রেশন নম্বর ! সমাজকর্মীরা তাজ্জব হয়ে যাচ্ছেন এই ভেবে যে সরকারি কর্মীরা কী করে এঁদের নাম এবং ছবি দেখেও রেশন কার্ডে অনুমোদন দিয়ে দিলেন !

চার নায়িকার মধ্যে দীপিকার নামে কার্ড করা হয়েছে জেনারেল শাখায় | বাকিরা অনগ্রসর শ্রেণির | অর্থাৎ কার্ড হয়েছে অন্ত্যোদয় প্রকল্পে | চার নায়িকারই বার্ষিক রোজগার দেখানো হয়েছে ১৮ হাজার টাকা |

সমাজকর্মীদের অভিযোগ‚ সরকারের দেওয়া APL এবং BPL কার্ডের সুবিধে লুঠ করতেই এই অভিনব প্রতারণা | এবং ঘটনায় সন্দেহের তির সংশ্লিষ্ট এলাকার রেশন দোকানের মালিকের বিরুদ্ধে | প্রশাসনিক স্তর থেকে এই অনিয়মের তদন্তের আশ্বাস দেওয়া হয়েছে | অপরাধীকে চিহ্নিত করে কঠোর পদক্ষেপের প্রতিশ্রুতিও মিলেছে |   

