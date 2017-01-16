ঘরে তিন মেয়ে‚ দুই ছেলে | তাদের বাবা হয়ে গত ১৪ বছর ধরে কয়েকশো বালিকাকে যৌন লাঞ্ছনা করে এসেছে এক দর্জি | পুলিশকে সে জানিয়েছে‚ সাত থেকে ১১ বছর বয়সী মেয়েদের সম্ভোগ করা তার কাছে উপভোগ্য !পুলিশ খতিয়ে দেখছে ৩৮ বছর বয়সী এই যুবকের মেয়েরাও কোনওভাবে তার লালসার শিকার হয়েছে কি না |

ডিসেম্বর মাসে তিনজন বালিকার যৌন হেনস্থার রিপোর্ট পায় দিল্লি পুলিশ | তদন্ত করতে গিয়ে ধরা সুনীল রাস্তোগি | অভিযোগ‚ সে শিকার করত স্কুল থেকে বাড়ি ফেরত বালিকাদের | বয়স গড়ে সাত থেকে দশ | নানা প্রলোভন দেখিয়ে তাদের সে নিয়ে যেত নির্জন জায়্গায় | তারপর তাদের যৌন হেনস্থা থেকে ধর্ষণ অবধি করেছে সে |

আদতে উত্তরাখণ্ডের রুদ্রপুরের বাসিন্দা সুনীল ১৯৯০ সালে সপরিবারে চলে আসে দিল্লিতে | বছর দশেক আগে নারীঘটিত মামলায় জেলও খেটেছে | কিন্তু ছাড়া পেয়ে যায় ৬ মাসের মাথায় | তারপরেও অবাধে ঘৃণ্য অপরাধ করে চলেছিল সে | কিন্তু এ বার আর বাঁচতে পারল না |

সম্প্রতি দিল্লির অন্তত দুটি পরিবার অভিযোগ করে‚ তাদের মেয়েকে নানা অছিলায় অপহরণ করে নিয়ে যাওয়া হয়েছিল নির্মীয়মাণ বাড়িতে | তারপর কোনওমতে তারা পালাতে সক্ষম হয় | তদন্তকারীদের পাতা ফাঁদে ধরা পড়ে সুনীল | তার বিরুদ্ধে যৌন লাঞ্ছনা-সহ ধর্ষণের মামলা রুজু করা হয়েছে |

NO COMMENTS

1 × 4 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 8

0 17