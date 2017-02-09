আপনাকে যদি প্রশ্ন করা হয় এই মুহূর্তে টলিউডের সব থেকে বড় গসিপ কী? তাহলে আপনি নিশ্চই উত্তর দেবেন‚ কেন রাজ-শুভশ্রীর বিয়ে ! তাই তো? আরে ধ্যুৎ মশাই‚ সে তো পুরনো খবর‚ লেটেস্ট খবর কিন্তু দেব এবং ওঁর গার্লফ্রেন্ড রুক্মিণীকে নিয়ে |

দেব এবং রুক্মিণী প্রেম করছেন নাকি শুধুমাত্র ভালো বন্ধু তা নিয়ে বহুদিন ধরেই জল্পনার শেষ নেই | তবে ওঁদের সম্পর্ক যাই হোক না কেন‚ শোনা যাচ্ছে ভ্যালেনটাইন্স ডে উপলক্ষ্যে দেব রুক্মিণীকে একটা বিশেষ উপহার দিয়েছেন | জানতে চান কী সেই গিফ্ট? আট লক্ষ টাকা দামের একটা হীরের আংটি | গিফট পাওয়ার পর থেকে সেটা আঙুলেই পরে আছেন রুক্মিণী | তবে এটাই প্রথমবার নয় যখন দেব ওঁকে এত মূল্যবান উপহার দিলেন | এর আগেও শোনা গেছে উনি রুক্মিণীকে একটা দামি গাড়ি উপহার দিয়েছেন |

এই বছরেই রুক্মিণী বাংলা সিনেমা জগতে পা রাখতে চলেছেন রাজ চক্রবর্তী পরিচালিত চ্যাম্প ছবি দিয়ে | এই ছবিতে ওঁর বিপরীতে আছেন দেব | রিয়েল লাইফে তো ওঁদের জুটি সুপার হিট হয়েই গেছে | এখন দেখার বিষয় রিল লাইফে ওঁদের কেমিস্ট্রি কতটা মনে ধরে দর্শকের |

