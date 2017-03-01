আমরা জানি কাজল তামিল ছবি ভি আই পি ২ তে অভিনয় করছেন | এই ছবিতে ওঁর বিপরীতে আছেন সুপারস্টার ধনুষ | এই ছবির পরিচালনা করছেন ধনুষের শালিকা সৌন্দর্য্যা | বেশ কদিন ধরেই ছবি শ্যুটিং চলছে | এর মাঝে একদিন শ্যুটিং থেকে ফেরার সময় সৌন্দর্য্যার গাড়ি একটা পথ দুর্ঘটনার শিকার হয় | আর সেই পরিস্থিতি থেকে ওঁকে উদ্ধার করেন ধনুষ |

আসুন জেনে নিন ঘটনাটা ঠিক কী ঘটেছিল | কদিন আগে শ্যুটিং থেকে ফেরার সময় সৌন্দর্য্যার গাড়ি একটা অটো রিক্সাকে ধাক্কা মারে | সৌন্দর্য্য আহত হননি ঠিকই কিন্তু অটোচালক আহত হন | সেই অটোচালক আর একটু হলেই পুলিশের কাছে ধরে নিয়ে যাচ্ছিল সৌন্দর্য্যাকে | সৌন্দর্য্যা সেই অটো চালককে নিজের পরিচয় দেন | এমনকী উনি যে রজনীকান্তের কন্য তা জানার পরেও অটো চালকের বিন্দুমাত্র দয়া হলো না সৌন্দর্য্যার ওপর | তাই বাধ্য হয়ে ধনুষকে ফোন করেন উনি |

ধনুষ কাছাকাছিই ছিলেন‚ তাই সঙ্গে সঙ্গেই সেই জায়গায় পৌছে যান | আহত অটোচালককে উনি কোনরকমে ঠান্ডা করেন | একই সঙ্গে উনি সেই অটোচালককে হাসপাতালে নিয়ে যান | এবং তার চিকিৎসার পুরো ভার নেন | এছাড়াও অটোর ক্ষতির হওয়ার দরুণ সেই অটোচালককে ক্ষতিপূরণও দেন উনি | সেই অটোচালক জানিয়েছেন উনি ধনুষের বড় ফ্যান | এবং ধনুষ নিজে এসে তার কাছে ক্ষমা চেয়েছেন বলেই উনি সৌন্দর্য্যাকে ছেড়ে দিলেন |

ভি আই পি ২ ছবিটা চলতি বছরের শেষে মুক্তি পাওয়ার কথা | দীর্ঘ ২০ বছর পর কাজলকে আবার তামিল ছবিতে অভিনয় করতে দেখা যাবে |

