নয় নয় করে ৭০০ মেয়ের বিয়ে দিয়ে ফেললেন মহেশ সভনি | নিজের নয় | অন্য পরিবারের | তবে সবাই দরিদ্র পরিবারের পিতৃহীন কন্যা | নিজ দায়িত্বে তাঁদের বিয়ে দিলেন হিরে ব্যবসায়ী মহেশ |

শুরু করেছিলেন ২০০৮-এ | মহেশের এক কর্মচারী মেয়ের বিয়ের দিনকয়েক আগে মারা যান | অসহায় পরিবারের পাশে দাঁড়িয়ে সব দায়িত্ব নিজে বহন করেছিলেন মহেশ |

গত কয়েক বছর ধরে প্রতি বছর কয়েকশো পিতৃহীন দরিদ্র কন্যার বিবাহ সম্পন্ন করেন মহেশ | এ বার দিলেন ২৩৬ জন মেয়ের বিয়ে | বড়দিনে গণবিবাহের আসর বসেছিল সুরাতে | কোনও বিত্তবান ব্যবসায়ী পরিবারের চেয়ে কিছু কম ছিল না গণবিবাহের জাঁকজমক | সবথেকে বড় কথা‚ এই গণবিবাহের আসরে নিজের দুই ছেলেরও বিয়ে দিলেন মহেশ | অর্থাৎ বিয়ে হল ২৩৮ কন্যার |

প্রত্যেক কনেকে গয়না এবং আসবাবপত্র মিলিয়ে প্রায় ৫ লাখ টাকার জিনিস দিয়েছেন মহেশ | শুধু এই খাতেই ব্যয় করেছেন ১১ কোটি ৮০ লাখ টাকা | এছাড়া অন্যান্য ব্যয় তো আছেই |

শুধু হিন্দু সম্প্রদায়ের কন্যাই নয় | গণবিবাহের এই আসরে বিবাহবন্ধনে আবদ্ধ হলেন বেশ কিছু মুসলিম কন্যা এবং এক খ্রিস্টান তরুণীও | গর্বিত মুখে গণবিবাহের আসরে অতিথি আপ্যায়ন করলেন ৭০০ কন্যাদান করা বাবা হিরে ব্যবসায়ী মহেশ সভনি |

NO COMMENTS

five × two =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 12

0 13