দিন ধরেই শোনা যাচ্ছে কঙ্গনা রানাওয়াত ও ওঁর দিদি রঙ্গোলির সম্পর্কে নাকি চিড় ধরেছে | কঙ্গনা কোনো পি আর এজেন্সি রাখেননি | সব কাজ এতদিন রঙ্গোলিই সামলাতেন | কিন্তু আর নাকি রঙ্গোলি বোনের কাজকর্ম দেখতে পারবেন না |

এমনিতে রঙ্গোলি কঙ্গনার কাজের দেখা শোনা করা ছাড়াও কঙ্গনার সঙ্গে ছবির শ্যুটিং এ যেতেন | আবার অনেক সময়ই ছবির প্রচারেও দিদিকে সঙ্গে করে নিয়ে যেতেন কঙ্গনা | কিন্তু সম্প্রতি রঙ্গোলিকে বহুদিন হলো কঙ্গনার বাড়িতে অবধি দেখা যায় নি | শোনা যাচ্ছে রঙ্গোলি নাকি বোনের সব ব্যাপারে হস্তক্ষেপ করতেন | শেষ অবধি বিরক্ত হয়ে কঙ্গনা ওঁকে নিজের জীবন থেকে দূরে থাকতে বলেছেন |

তবে অন্য একটা ওয়েবসাইটে প্রকাশিত খবর অনুযায়ী কিছুই নাকি হয় নি দুই বোনের মধ্যে | রঙ্গোলি নাকি নিজের ব্যক্তিগত কারণের জন্য কঙ্গনার থেকে দূরে থাকছেন | রঙ্গোলি এবং ওঁর হাবি অজয় চান্দেল নাকি ফ্যামেলি প্ল্যানিং করছেন | আর তাই রঙ্গোলি বেশিরভাগ সময়টা অজয়ের সঙ্গে কাটাচ্ছেন |

ওই ওয়েবসাইটে প্রকাশিত খবর থেকে আরো জানা যাচ্ছে কদিন আগে নাকি মিসক্যারেজ হয়েছে রঙ্গোলির | দিদিকে খুব মিস করলেও কঙ্গনার কথাতেই রঙ্গোলি নাকি বাড়িতে রেস্ট নিচ্ছেন | এবং যতদিন রঙ্গোলি না সুস্থ হয়ে উঠছেন কঙ্গনা এবং ওঁর টিম সব কাজকর্ম ম্যানেজ করবেন বলে শোনা যাচ্ছে |

আশা করছি ওই ওয়েবসাইটে প্রকাশিত খবরই যেন সত্যি হয় | দুই বোনের সম্পর্ক যেন আগের মতোই ভালো থাকে |

