তিনি ভারতের হায়েস্ট পেইড কমেডিয়ান‚ হাসির রাজা | কিন্তু সাফল্য কি মাথা ঘুরিয়ে দিলো তাঁর? বলছি কপিল শর্মার কথা | সম্প্রতি প্রকাশিত একটি খবর অনুযায়ী অস্ট্রেলিয়া থেকে একটি শো করে ফেরার পথে মাঝ আকাশে উড়োজাহাজের মধ্যেই বহুদিনের সহকর্মী সুনীল গ্রোভারের সঙ্গে ঝামেলায় জড়িয়ে পড়েন কপিল |

মদ্যপ অবস্থায় সুনীলকে গালাগালি করা ছাড়াও তাঁর গায়েও নাকি হাত তুলতে কসুর করেননি কপিল | কপিলের অন্যান্য সহকর্মীদের কাছ থেকে পাওয়া খবর অনুযায়ী ইদানীং নাকি অতিরিক্ত মদ খাওয়া শুরু করেছেন তিনি | এবং হয়ে উঠেছেন অহংকারী | অন্য সবাইকে আজকাল নাকি তুচ্ছ-তাচ্ছিল্য করাটা নিয়ম করে ফেলেছেন তিনি |

অস্ট্রেলিয়া থেকে ফেরার পথেও নাকি একই ঘটনা ঘটেছিল | সুনীলকে ফ্লপ বলে চেঁচামেচি করেন তিনি |

কপিল গায়ে হাত তোলার কথা স্বীকার না করলেও নিজেদের মধ্যে ঝগড়ার কথা মেনে নিয়েছেন | বলেছেন‚ গত ৫ বছরে এই প্রথমবার নাকি সুনীলের সঙ্গে ঝামেলায় জড়ালেন তিনি | তাঁরা একটা পরিবারের মতো | আর জে কোনো পরিবারের সদস্জদের মধ্যেই ঠোকাঠুকি তো লাগতেই পারে | এটা নিয়ে মিডিয়ার বাড়াবাড়ি করা নাকি উচিত নয় |

