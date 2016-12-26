মালাইকা আরোরা-আরবাজ খানের সম্পর্কের কথা কারুর আর জানতে বাকি নেই | বেশ কিছুদিন ধরে মালাইকা আলাদা থাকার পর সম্প্রতি দুজনে বিবাহবিচ্ছেদের সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছেন | আরবাজের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক খারাপ হয়ে গেলেও এতদিন খান পরিবারের সঙ্গে মালাইকার সম্পর্ক বেশ ভালো ছিল | কিন্তু দেখা যাচ্ছে ধীরে ধারে খান পরিবারের অন্য সদস্যদের থেকেও নিজেকে দূরে সরিয়ে নিচ্ছেন মালাইকা |

গত সপ্তাহে সলমন খান এবং ইউলিয়া ওয়ান্টুরকে দেখা যায় ডিয়েনা পান্ডের জন্মদিনের পার্টিতে | সেখানে উপস্থিত ছিলেন মালাইকাও |

কিন্তু যে মুহূর্তে সলমন ওই পার্টিতে পা দেন মালাইকা হঠাৎই তাড়াহুড়ো করে অন্য দরজা দিয়ে সেখান থেকে বেরিয়ে যান | সলমন নাকি প্রথম থেকেই মালাইকা ও আরবাজের ডিভোর্সের বিরুদ্ধে | শোনা যাচ্ছে যখন থেকে ওঁরা বিবাহবিচ্ছেদের সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছেন সলমন নাকি মালাইকার সঙ্গে কথা বলা বন্ধ করে দিয়েছেন  | কিন্তু সলমন আর মালাইকার সম্পর্ক যে এত তিক্ত হয়ে গেছে তা কেউ আন্দাজ করতে পারেনি |

