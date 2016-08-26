বলিউডের অন্যতম লাভড কাপল দের একজন হলেন রণবীর সিং এবং দীপিকা পাদুকোন | যতই নিজেদের প্রেমের কথা অস্বীকার করুন‚ কিন্তু নয় নয় করে তো অনেক ধরেই প্রেম করছেন দুজনে | রণবীর অবশ্য দীপিকা সম্পর্ক কথা বলতে কোনদিন লজ্জা পান না | আর সবাই জানে উনি যখনি সুযোগ পান দীপিকার প্রশংসায় পঞ্চমুখ হয়ে যান |

এই কয়েকদিন আগের কথাই ধরুন‚ কদিন আগে একটা অনুষ্ঠানে গিয়েছিলেন উনি | সেখানে ওঁর ভক্তরা ওঁকে প্রশ্ন করে‚ বলিউডে কোন অভিনেত্রীর সব থেকে সুন্দর হাসি ? এর উত্তর না দিয়ে রণবীর এই প্রশ্নটাই ছুড়ে দেন ভক্তদের দিকে |

এতে সবাই চিৎকার করে দীপিকার নাম বলে | এতে মহা খুশি হয়ে রণবীর হাসতে হাসতে বলেন জনতা নিজের রায় শুনিয়ে দিয়েছে | আমি এর অন্যথা করার কে?

সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালির ছবি পদ্মাবতী তে রণবীর ও দীপিকাকে আরো একবার স্ক্রিন শেয়ার করতে দেখা যাবে |

