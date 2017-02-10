সলমন খান ও লুলিয়া ওয়ান্টুরের মধ্যে যে কী সম্পর্ক তা স্পষ্ট না হলেও ইদানীং যে দুজনের মধ্যে বেশ টেনশন চলছে তার কিন্তু যথেষ্ট প্রমাণ পাওয়া গেছে | কদিন আগে সলমনের পরবর্তী ছবি  টিউবলাইট  এর শ্যুটিং শেষ হলো | এই উপলক্ষে একটা ছোট পার্টির আয়োজন করা হয় | লুলিয়া এই পার্টিতে নিমন্ত্রিত ছিলেন | এছাড়াও পার্টিতে উপস্থিত ছিলেন ছবির পরিচালক কবীর খান এবং ছবির সঙ্গে যুক্ত কলাকুশলীরা | তবে সবাই আশ্চর্য হয়ে যায় যখন দেখা গেলো সলমন ও লুলিয়া দুজনে আলাদা গাড়িতে উপস্থিত হলেন | পার্টি থেকে বেরোনোর সময় সলমন এবং লুলিয়া দুজনকেই বেশ আপসেট দেখাচ্ছিল | প্রথমে সলমনকে দেখা গেল বিরক্ত মুখে পার্টি ছেড়ে বেরিয়ে যেতে | এর খানিক পরে লুলিয়াকেও দেখা যায় তাড়াতাড়ি নিজের গাড়িতে উঠে ওই জায়গা থেকে বেরিয়ে যেতে | বাইরে উপস্থিত সাংবাদিকরা লুলিয়াকে অনুরোধ করেন ছবির জন্য পোজ দেওয়ার জন্য | কিন্তু উনি কারুর কথায় কোনো কান দিলেন না |

এর পর থেকেই গুঞ্জন শোনা যাচ্ছে পার্টি চলাকালীন নাকি সলমন ও লুলিয়ার মধ্যে কথা কাটাকাটি হয় এবং দুজ্নেই কারুর সঙ্গে কথা না বলে পার্টি থেকে বেরিয়ে যান | এমনিতেও ইদানীং সলমন এবং লুলিয়াকে একসঙ্গে খুব একটা দেখাও যায় না |

তাহলে কি সত্যিই সলমন এবং লুলিয়ার সম্পর্ক শেষ নাকি লুলিয়ার কথা অনুযায়ী ওঁরা শুধুমাত্রই ভালো বন্ধু !

আরও পড়ুন:  উপকারিতার পাশাপাশি গর্ভ নিরোধক পিলসের বেশ কিছু অপকারিতাও কিন্তু আছে; জানেন কি?

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 1

0 7