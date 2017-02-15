এখনকার অ্যাক্টরদের মধ্যে সব থেকে বেশি দেশপ্রেমী কে? এই প্রশ্ন যদি করা হয় তাহলে অক্ষয় কুমারের নাম কিন্তু লিস্টের এক নম্বরে থাকবে | একের পর এক ছবি তো আছেই এছাড়াও সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে মাঝে মাঝেই উনি দেশভক্তির প্রচার করে থাকেন | এমনকী জলি এল এল বি ২ যা কদিন আগে মুক্তি পেয়েছে তাও স্বদেশ প্রেমে ভরপুর | এমনকী অক্ষয়ের পরবর্তী ছবি গোল্ড আর ক্র্যাক তাতেও আরো একবার অক্ষয়ের দেশপ্রেমের পরিচয় পাওয়া যাবে | এখানেই শেষ নয়‚ উরি অ্যাটাকের তীব্র নিন্দা করেছিলেন অক্ষয় | এছাড়াও সম্প্রতি উনি মৃত সৈনিকদের পরিবারের পাশে দাঁড়িয়েছেন এবং তাদের আর্থিক সাহায্য করেছেন | বলা যেতেই পরে এই জেনারেশনের মনোজ কুমার হয়ে উঠছেন উনি |

শুনলে আশ্চর্য হবেন অক্ষয় কুমার কিন্তু ভারতের নাগরিক নন | বিশ্বাস না হলে ওঁর উইকিপিডিয়া পেজে চেক করে নিতে পারেন | সেখানে দেখা যাচ্ছে উনি কানাডার নাগরিক |

তর্কের খাতিরে অনেকেই বলবেন অক্ষয় কুমারের Dual Citizenship থাকতেই পারে | তাদের জানিয়ে রাখি কানাডিয়ান আইন অনুযায়ী কারও ডুয়াল সিটিজেনশিপ থাকতেই পারে | কিন্তু ভারতীয় আইন অনুযায়ী এমনটা সম্ভব নয় |

আর যেহেতু অক্ষয় কুমার কানাডার নাগরিক তাই ওঁর ভারতে ভোট দেওয়ার অধিকার নেই | যদিও অক্ষয়ের একজন ঘনিষ্ঠ জানিয়েছেন অক্ষয় কানাডিয়ান গভর্নমেন্টের কাছ থেকে Honorary Passport পেয়েছেন | এর মানে এই নয় যে উনি ভারতীয় নাগরিক নন | আর যদি ভোট দেওয়ার কথা বলেন‚ ওঁর ভোটার কার্ড সম্ভবত দিল্লির | আর ওঁকে আজ অবধি ভোট দিতে দেখা যায় নি কারণ ওই সময় উনি শ্যুটিং এর জন্য দেশের বাইরে থাকেন |

অবশ্য কানাডা থেকে ‘Honorary Citizenship ‘ পাওয়া চাট্টিখানি কথা নয় | এর আগে মাত্র ৬ জন কে এটা দেওয়া হয়েছে | তার মধ্যে আছেন মালালা ইউসুফজাই এবং নেলসন ম্যান্ডেলা |

