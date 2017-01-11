করণ জোহরের নাম শুনলেই চোখের সামনে ভেসে ওঠে একজন পরিচালক‚ লেখক‚ প্রযোজক এবং একজন সুদক্ষ সঞ্চালকের ছবি | এছাড়াও এই মাল্টি ট্যালেন্টেড ব্যাক্তির আরো একটা দিক আছে তা হলো একজন অভিনেতার | সিনেমাপ্রেমী এবং ওঁর ভক্তরা সবাই জানে ওঁকে দিলওয়ালে দুলহনিয়া লে জায়েঙ্গে ছবিতে শাহরুখ খানের বন্ধুর চরিত্রে প্রথমবার বড় পর্দায় দেখা যায় | এছাড়াও উনি আরো কয়েকটা ছবিতেও ক্যামিও করেছেন | এখানেই শেষ নয় গতবছর উনি অনুরাগ কাশ্যপের ছবি বম্বে ভেলভেট ‘-এ পুরো দমে অভিনয় করেন | ওই ছবিতে ভিলেনের চরিত্রে দেখা যায় ওঁকে | কিন্তু অনেকেই জানে না বহু বছর আগেই করণ ক্যামেরার সামনে দাঁড়িয়েছিলেন | ১৯৮৯ এ ছোটপর্দার ধারাবাহিক ইন্দ্রধনুষ এ প্রথমবার অভিনয় করেছিলেন উনি |

karan-3১৩ এপিসোডের এই sci-fi এবং ফ্যান্টসি ধারাবাহিকের পরিচালক ছিলেন আনন্দ মহেন্দ্রু | এই ধারাবাহিকে করণকে একজন স্কুল পড়ুয়া শ্রীকান্তের চরিত্রে দেখা যায় | ছবির প্রধান দুই চরিত্রে অভিনয় করেছিলেন অক্ষয় আনন্দ এবং জিতেন্দ্র রাজপাল | এই দুই প্রধান চরিত্রের বেস্ট ফ্রেন্ডের চরিত্রে দেখা গেছিল করণকে | নিচে রইলো ওই ধারাবাহিকের একটা ছবি |

 

Karan-Johar-2এই ধারাবাহিক সেই সময় কিন্তু বেশ জনপ্রিয় হয়েছিল | কিন্তু অভিনেতা হিসেবে করণ জোহরের অস্তিত্ব দিলওয়ালে দুলহনিয়া লে জায়েঙ্গে ‘-এর পরেই প্রকাশ পায় | ওঁর প্রথম ছবি কুছ কুছ হোতা হ্যায় ‚ যা ১৯৯৮ সালে মুক্তি পায় সেই ছবিতেও শাহরুখ ও কাজলের কলেজের বন্ধুর চরিত্রে দেখা গেছিল করণকে | পরিচালক হিসেবে প্রথম ছবিতেই দারুণভাবে সাফল্য পান উনি | তাই হয়তো অভিনয়টাকে আর সেইভাবে সিরিয়াসলি নেননি করণ জোহর |

NO COMMENTS

seven − five =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 36

0 114