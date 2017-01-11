গত বছর এম এস ধোনি : দ্য আনটোল্ড স্টোরি দিয়ে বলিউডে ডেব্যু করেন অভিনেত্রী দিশা পাটানি | আর এর মধ্যেই উনি টপলেস হয়ে ছবি তুললেন | অবশ্য ওঁকে দোষ দিয়ে লাভ নেই | ফটোগ্রাফার ডব্বু রত্নানির ক্যালেন্ডারে সুযোগ পাওয়ার জন্য সব কিছু করতে পারেন বি-টাউনের সেলিবরা |

প্রতি বছরই ডব্বু রত্নানি এই সময়্টায় ওঁর ক্যালেন্ডার লঞ্চ করেন | এই ক্যালেন্ডারের জন্য মুখিয়ে থাকে অনেকেই | শাহরুখ‚ সলমন‚ বিদ্যা‚ ঐশ্বর্যর মতো বি-টাউনের সেলিবদের ছবি তুলে এই ক্যালেন্ডার বানানো হয় | তাই সেখানে স্থান পাওয়া বেশ সম্মানের ব্যাপার |

 

disha-2গতকাল ডব্বু রত্নানি ২০১৭-র ক্যালেন্ডারের লঞ্চ করেন | বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই এই ক্যালেন্ডারের বিহাইন্ড দ্য সিন ভিডিও প্রকাশ করা হচ্ছিল সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে | কিন্তু শেষ অবধি কোন তারকাদের এই ক্যালেন্ডারে দেখা যাবে সেই সাসপেন্স কিন্তু বজায় ছিল | দেখা যাচ্ছে এই বছর অন্য সেলিবদের সঙ্গে ক্যালেন্ডারে স্থান পেয়েছেন দিশাও | উনি ওঁর এই ছবিটা শেয়ার করেন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে | এই ছবি ইতিমধ্যেই ওয়েব দুনিয়ায় ভাইরাল হয়ে গেছে | আর ইন্টারনেটে এই ছবি ঝড় তুলবে নাই বা কেন? এম এস ধোনির বায়োপিকে দিশাকে দেখা গিয়েছিল ধোনির প্রথম প্রেমিকা প্রিয়াঙ্কা ঝা-এর চরিত্রে | ছবিতে তাঁকে নিছকই একজন নিষ্পাপ‚ মিষ্টি পাশের বাড়ির মেয়ে- রূপে দেখা যায় | সেই দিশাই যে টপলেস হয়ে এমন হট দেখাতে পারে তা যেন বিশ্বাসই করতে পারছেন না অনেকেই |

