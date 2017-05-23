বহুদিন ধরেই বি-টাউনে গুঞ্জন শোনা যায় টাইগার শ্রফ আর দিশা পাটানির সম্পর্ক নিয়ে | দুজনে কোনদিন ওঁদের প্রেমের কথা স্বীকার করেন নি ঠিকই কিন্তু মাঝে মধ্যেই ওঁদের একসঙ্গে মুম্বাইয়ের বিভিন্ন রেস্তোরাঁয় দেখা গেছে | এমনকি ওঁরা একসঙ্গে বেড়াতেও গিয়েছিলেন | আর সেই ছবি দিশা পোস্ট করেছিলেন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে | শোনা যাচ্ছিল খুব তাড়াতাড়ি নাকি ওঁদের সম্পর্কের কথা স্বীকার করার জন্য তৈরি হচ্ছিলেন ওঁরা | কিন্তু তার আগেই ঘটেছে বিপত্তি‚ অন্য একজন অভিনেত্রীর কারণে নাকি ভাঙতে বসেছে টাইগার আর দিশার সম্পর্ক |

নিধি অগ্রবাল

টাইগারকে অভিনেত্রী নিধি অগ্রবালের সঙ্গে দেখা যাবে মুন্না মাইকেল ছবিতে | এটা নিধির প্রথম ছবি | আর ওঁর কারণেই নাকি ফাটল ধরেছে টাইগার আর দিশার সম্পর্কে | ইদানিং নাকি টাইগার একটু বেশিই ঘনিষ্ঠ হয়ে পড়েছিলেন নিধির সঙ্গে | আসলে নিধি মুম্বইতে নতুন সে ভাবে কাউকে চেনেন না | তাই ওঁকে একটু সাহায্য করার চেষ্টা করছিলেন টাইগার | কিন্তু নিধির সঙ্গে টাইগারের বন্ধুত্ব মোটেই মেনে নিতে পারছেন না দিশা | শোনা যাচ্ছে টাইগারের ওপর নজর রাখতে দিশা নাকি হঠাৎ করেই উপস্থিত হচ্ছেন মুন্না মাইকেল ছবির সেটে |

দিশার একজন ঘনিষ্ঠ বন্ধু স্পষ্ট করে কিছু না বলে জানিয়েছেন দিশার অধিকারবোধ নাকি মারাত্মক | শেষ অবধি এই অধিকারবোধের কারণেই কি তাহলে টাইগারের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক ভেঙে যাবে ওঁর? সেটা অবশ্য সময়ই বলে দেবে |

 

