কয়েকদিন আগেই হায়্দ্রাবাদে গ্রেফতার হয় এমন এক যুবক যে নাকি তিন কামরার ফ্ল্যাটে গাঁজা চাষ করছিল | এ বার একই শহর থেকে পুলিশের জালে ধরা পড়লেন এক চিকিৎসক | অভিযোগ‚ তিনি গাঁজার চকোলেট বিক্রি করতেন ! প্রতি পিস দাম পড়ত গড়ে ৫০০ থেকে ১৮০০ টাকা | গাঁজার রসের পরিমাণের উপর নির্ভর করে |

ধৃতের নাম শুজাত আলি খান | পুলিশ জানিয়েছে‚ ২০০৬ সালে হায়্দ্রাবাদের এক মেডিক্যাল কলেজ থেকে পাশ করেন তিনি | যুক্ত ছিলেন সরকারি প্রতিষ্ঠানেও | ২০১৪-এ ডাক্তারি ছেড়ে শুরু করেন নিজের ব্যবসা|

তাঁর বিরুদ্ধে অভিযোগ আসার পরে গত দু বছর ধরে শুজাতের উপর নজর রাখছিল পুলিশ | অবশেষে হাতেনাতে ধরা হয় রচকোণ্ডায় তাঁর বাড়ি থেকে | উদ্ধার হয়েছে ৪৫ টি গাঁজা মেশানো চকোলেট |

পুলিশ জানিয়েছে শুজাত ইনস্টাগ্র্যামে চকোলেটের ছবি পোস্ট করতেন | সারা দেশে তাঁর ক্লায়েন্টের সংখ্যা প্রায় হাজার তিনেক | অনলাইনে যোগাযোগ রাখতেন ক্লায়েন্টদের সঙ্গে | আপাতত তাঁর ঠাঁই হয়েছে শ্রীঘরে |

