ইদানীং ভাইরাল হয়েছে এক ভিডিও | সেখানে দেখা যাচ্ছে এক তন্বী মার্জার ভঙ্গিতে হাঁটছেন | তাঁর পরনে গলা থেকে পা অবধি লম্বা গাউন | এবং পুরো পোশাকটি ঝলমল করছে | দাবি করা হচ্ছে‚ গাউনে জ্বলজ্বল করা ওগুলো সব হিরে ! পোশাকটির দাম নাকি ৯০ কোটি টাকা | এবং সেটির মালকিন মুকেশ অম্বানি কন্যা ঈষা |

কোথাও কোথাও তো এরকমও দাবি করা হচ্ছে যে প্রচারিত ভিডিওতে ঈষাই হেঁটেছেন | ফোটোশ্যুট করা হয়েছে মুকেশ অম্বানির বাড়িতে | তবে বেশিরভাগ সূত্র বলছে‚ ভিডিও ক্লিপিংসে ঈষা নন‚ ক্যাট ওয়াকিং করেছেন এক মডেল | তবে পোশাকটি ঈষার হতেই পারে | যাঁর শিল্পপতি বাবা ধনীতম ভারতবাসী‚ যাঁদের বসতবাড়ি তৈরিতে নাকি ব্যয় হয়েছে ৪০০০ কোটির বেশি‚ তাঁদের কাছে ৯০ কোটির পোশাক তো নস্যি !

তবে যাঁর পোশাকই হোক না কেন‚ ইন্টারনেটে ভাইরাল হতে তো আর আপত্তি নেই !

