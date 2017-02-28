বলিউডের অনেক ছবিতেই দেখা যায় ছবির নায়ক খালি গায়ে তাদের সিক্স প্যাক বা এইট প্যাক অ্যাবস দেখাচ্ছে | সলমন খানের তো এটা সিগনেচার স্টাইল হয়ে গেছে | কিন্তু বলিউডের বাদশা শাহরুখ খানকে রুপোলি পর্দায় শার্টলেস অবস্থায় মাত্র কয়েকবারই দেখা গেছে | উনি এমনটা কেন করেন? এই প্রশ্ন ওঁকে করা হলে উনি কিন্তু একটা বেশ উপযুক্ত কারণ দেখিয়েছেন ‚ একই সঙ্গে উনি জানিয়েছেন উনি ওঁর দুই ছেলে আরিয়ান আর আব্রামকেও কোনদিন খালি গায়ে ঘোরার অনুমতি দেন না |

শাহরুখের কথায় আমি আমার দুই ছেলেকে এমনভাবে মানুষ করছি যাতে ওরা সবাইকে সমান ভাবতে শেখে | ছেলে হয়েছ বলেই যে মেয়েদের থেকে ওরা প্রিভিলেজড এমনটা যাতে কোনদিন না ভাবে সেটাই চেষ্টা করছি আমি | এই ব্যাপারে আমি বেশ কনজারভেটিভ | আমি বিশ্বাস করি পুরুষদের কোনো অধিকার নেই মা‚ বোন বা স্ত্রীর সামনে খালি গায়ে ঘুরে বেরানোর | আমি আরিয়ানকে সব সময় বলি একটা টি শার্ট পরে থাকতে ‚ আরিয়ানের কেমন লাগবে যদি ওর বোন সুহানা টি শার্ট ছাড়া ঘুরে বেড়ায়? মা‚ বোন‚ স্ত্রী বা মেয়ে বন্ধুদের যদি জামা কাপড় ছাড়া দেখে তোমার অস্বস্তি লাগে তাহলে তাদের কাছ থেকে কী করে এক্সপেক্ট করো যে তোমাকে শার্টলেস অবস্থায় তারা মেনে নেবে? এর সঙ্গে ব্রেস্ট থাকার কোনো সম্পর্ক নেই | কোনদিন এমন জিনিস করা উচিত নয় যা একজন মেয়ে করতে পারবে না |

আরও পড়ুন:  শুরু হয়ে গেল নীল নীতিন মুকেশ ও রুক্মিণীর বিয়ের উৎসব

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 277

0 348