রুকমা দাক্ষী
শিক্ষিকা, সুদক্ষ গায়িকা ও রন্ধন বিশারদ | মাল্টি ট্যালেন্টেড রুকমা রান্নাবান্নার জগতে এক অতি পরিচিত নাম | টেলিভিশনের বিভিন্ন শো-এ পরিচিত মুখ | বানাতে সহজ অথচ অভিনব রেসিপি – রুকমার বিশেষত্ব | প্রকাশিত হয়েছে বেশ কয়েকটি রান্নার বই, ‘রসনারঞ্জনে কলকাতা’, ‘কম তেলে রান্না’, ‘মাইক্রোওভেনে রান্না’, ‘উত্সবের রান্না’, ‘দেশ বিদেশের রান্না’ তার মধ্যে উল্লেখযোগ্য |

উপকরণ

বোনলেস চিকেন – ৫০০গ্রাম (ছোট টুকরো)
লেবুর রস – ১/৪ কাপ
মধু – ১/৪ কাপ
কাঁচালংকা বাটা – ১ টেবিল চামচ
রসুন বাটা – ১ চা চামচ
সামরিচ গুড়ো – ১/২ চা চামচ
জয়িত্রী গুড়ো – ১/২ চা চামচ
নুন – স্বাদমত
সর্ষের তেল – ৩ টেবিল চামচ

প্রণালী

তেল বাদে সব উপকরণ একটা বাটিতে ভাল করে মিশিয়ে নিন | ওই মিশ্রণের মধ্যে চিকেনের টুকরোগুলো দিয়ে ৩ ঘন্টা ম্যারিনেট করুন | এরপর টুকরোগুলো শিকে গেঁথে নিয়ে ২০০ ডিগ্রীতে ১০ -১৫ মিনিট বেক করুন | মাঝে মাঝে সর্ষের তেল ব্রাশ করে দিন | হয়ে গেলে গরম গরম সার্ভ করুন গোল গোল করে কাটা পেঁয়াজের সঙ্গে |

