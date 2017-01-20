paneer with vegetables recipe

উপকরণ

সব্জিসেদ্ধ – ১ বাটি
পনির – ২৫০ গ্রাম
রসুন – ৪/৫ কোয়া
কিসমিস – ২৫ গ্রাম
কাজুবাদাম – ২৫ গ্রাম
চারমগজ – ২ চামচ
কাঁচালংকা – ৪/৫টা
নুন ও সাদা তেল – প্রয়োজনমতো

প্রণালী

তেল গরম করে তাতে রসুন ফোড়ন দিতে হবে | এবার এতে সব্জিসেদ্ধ (আমি গাজর ব্যবহার করেছি, অন্য সব্জিও ব্যবহার করতে পারেন) দিয়ে ২ মিনিট নাড়াচাড়া করতে হবে | একসাথে কাজুবাদাম, চারমগজ, কিসমিস ও কাঁচালংকা বেটে নিয়ে নুন মিশিয়ে কড়ায় দিতে হবে | একটু নাড়াচাড়া করে অল্প জল দিয়ে ফোটাতে হবে | তরকারি ফুটতে শুরু করলে তাতে পনির টুকরো করে কেটে দিয়ে ১ মিনিট ফোটালেই রান্না রেডি | যারা নিরামিষ খেতে চান তারা রসুনের বদলে গরমমশলা ফোড়ন দিয়েও রান্না করতে পারেন |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 34

0 82