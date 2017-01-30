একটা অনুষ্ঠানে প্রথমবার দেখা হয় মোনালি ঠাকুর ও মিয়াং চ্যাং-এর | না লাভ অ্যাট ফার্স্ট সাইট হয় নি ওঁদের | তবে বেশ কয়েকবার কথা বলার পর ওঁরা বুঝতে পারেন একে অপরের প্রেমে পড়েছেন ওঁরা | মোনালি ও চ্যাং-এর প্রেমকাহিনি অবশ্য বহু পুরনো | ওঁদের মধ্যে সম্পর্ক তৈরি হয় ২০১০ সালে | অন্য সেলিব্রিটিদের মতো নিজেদের লাভ স্টোরি কিন্তু লুকিয়ে রাখেননি ওঁরা | যাই হোক‚ দীর্ঘ পাঁচ বছর প্রেম করার পর মোনালি ও চ্যাং এর সম্পর্ক ভেঙে যায় |

বহু বছর পর আবার দুজনে মুখোমুখি হতে চলেছেন কালার্স টিভির রিয়েলিটি শো রাইজিং স্টার ‘-এ | এই শোতে চ্যাং কে দেখা যাবে সঞ্চলকের ভূমিকায় অন্যদিকে মোনালি এই শোয়ের একজন বিচারক |

মোটামুটি সব রিয়েলিটি শোতেই দেখা যায় শোয়ের হোস্ট ও শোয়ের ফিমেল জাজের মধ্যে হাসি-ঠাট্টা‚ ফ্লার্টিং‚ একে অপরের পিছনে লাগা ইদ্যাদি লেগেই থাকে | এই শোতেও কি তেমনটা দেখা যাবে? চ্যাং কে এই প্রশ্ন করলে উনি জানিয়েছেন আমার এক্স গার্ল ফ্রেন্ড হলে কী হবে? আমি সুযোগ পেলেই ওঁর পিছনে লাগবো | আমি যখন জানতে পারি যে মোনালি এই শোয়ের একজন জাজ‚ আমার খুব আনন্দ হয়েছে | আমাদের ব্রেক আপ হয়ে গেছে ঠিকই কিন্তু এখনো আমাদের মধ্যে কমফোর্ট লেভেল একই আছে‚ যেহেতু আমরা এখনো ভালো বন্ধু তাই | এমনিতেও রিয়েল লাইফে যখনি আমাদের দেখা হয় আমরা একে অপরের পিছনে লাগি | কিন্তু শোতে অবশ্য আমি বাড়াবাড়ি করবো না‚ কেননা ও এই শোয়ের একজন বিচারক | কিন্তু এটা ঠিক যে আমরা দুজন খুব মজা করবো |

