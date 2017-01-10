কোনও সাধারণ জায়গায় নয় | আলোচনা সভা হওয়ার কথা ছিল ক্যালকাটা ক্লাব-এর মতো অভিজাত জায়গায় | প্রস্তুতি সারা | কিন্তু শেষ মুহূর্তে বাতিল হয়ে গেল প্যানেল ডিসকাশন | অভিযোগ‚ পুলিশের নির্দেশে বন্ধ করতে হয়েছে | কারণ এতে একটি বিশেষ ধর্মীয় সম্প্রদায়ের ভাবাবেগে আঘাত লাগতে পারে | তাই আইন শৃঙ্খলা পরিবেশ রক্ষা করতে এই সিদ্ধান্ত | দাবি‚ এর উদ্যোক্তা স্বাধিকার বাংলা ফাউন্ডেশনের | তবে এই প্রসঙ্গে এখনও কোনও মন্তব্য করেনি ক্যালকাটা ক্লাব কর্তৃপক্ষ |

আলোচনার শিরোনাম ছিল “The saga of Balochistan and Kashmir” | বক্তা ছিলেন কানাডিয়ান পাকিস্তানি লেখক তারেক ফতহ্‚ কাশ্মীর অ্যাক্টিভিস্ট সুশীল পণ্ডিত‚ প্রাক্তন সেনা আধিকারিক মেজর জেনারেল জি ডি বক্সী এবং বালোচ অ্যাক্টিভিস্ট ব্রহমদাঘ বুগতির মতো ব্যক্তিত্ব | শেষ মুহূর্তে আলোচনা সভা বাতিল হওয়ায় স্পষ্টতই হতাশ আন্তর্জাতিক খ্যাতিসম্পন্ন বক্তারা | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় লেখক তারেকের খেদোক্তি‚ আলোচনায় বালোচিস্তান নিয়ে মন্তব্য হলে আহত হতে পারে বিশেষ ধর্মাবলম্বীদের ভাবাবেগে | তাই এই তড়িঘড়ি সিদ্ধান্ত |

ধর্মীয় ভাবাবেগের পটভূমিতে অনুষ্ঠান বাতিল নতুন কথা নয় | অতীতেও অনুষ্ঠান করতে পারেননি বহু শিল্পী | শিল্পরসিকরা বঞ্চিত হয়েছেন রসগ্রহণ থেকে | নির্বাসিত হতে হয়েছে লেখিকাকে | প্রতি ক্ষেত্রেই বলা হয়েছে এসবই হল অসহিষ্ণুতা | এবার কি তাহলে সেই তালিকায় যুক্ত হল নতুন একটি নাম ? প্রশ্ন সর্বত্র |

