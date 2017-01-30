মাহিরা খান একমাত্র পাকিস্তানি অভিনেত্রী যিনি বলিউডের বাদশা শাহরুখ খানের বিপরীতে প্রধান ভূমিকায় অভিনয়ের সুযোগ পেয়েছেন | সম্প্রতি মুক্তি পেয়েছে রঈস | আর শাহরুখের অন্য ছবির মতোই এই ছবিও সাড়া ফেলে দিয়েছে বক্স অফিসে | কিন্তু তাতেও খুশি নন মাহিরা |

প্রথমত‚ উরি আক্রমণের জেরে পাকিস্তানি অভিনেতাদের এই দেশে থেকে ব্যান করা হয়েছে | আর দ্বিতীয়ত রঈস পাকিস্তানে মুক্তি পায়নি  | এই দুটি কারণেই অখুশি মাহিরা | উনি পাকিস্তানের একটি ওয়েবসাইটে এই ব্যাপারে কথা বলতে গিয়ে জানিয়েছেন আমি প্রথম কোনো পাকিস্তানি অভিনেত্রী যে শাহরুখ খানের প্রধান নায়িকার চরিত্রে অভিনয়ের সুযোগ পেয়েছি | কিন্তু আমার মনে হয় আমার সাফল্যে নজর লেগেছে‚ তাই এই ছবি পাকিস্তানে মুক্তি পেলো না |

তবে শোনা যাচ্ছে আজ থেকে বলিউডের ছবি দেখানো হবে পাকিস্তানি সিনেমা হলে | এই খবরে বেশ খুশি হয়েছেন মাহিরা‚ উনি বলেছেন এটা খুব ভালো হয়েছে |

একই সঙ্গে উনি জানিয়েছেন পাকিস্তানি ছবি আমার কাছে সব সময়ই সব থেকে বেশি গুরুত্ব পাবে | তবে আমি আমার চরিত্র নিয়ে কোনদিন কম্প্রোমাইজ করবো না | একমাত্র গুরুত্বপূর্ণ চরিত্রে আর নামকরা প্রডাকশন হাউজ হলে তবেই আমি সেই ছবিতে কাজ করবো |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 24

0 148