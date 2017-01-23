যে দেশে বোরখা ছাড়া ঘুরলেই সহ্য করতে হয় সমাজের চোখ রাঙানি‚ সেখানে কিনা সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় পেশী প্রদর্শন!? ফল‚ সোজা চালান করে দেওয়া হলো জেলের অন্ধকারে |

নাম তাঁর শিরিন নোভারি | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় বহুবার শেয়ার করেছেন নিজের পাওয়ার লিফ্টিং করা বা পেশীবহুল চেহারার ছবি | দেখতেও একটু অন্যরকম | ছোট করে কাটা চুল‚ পরনে সবক্ষেত্রেই জিম করার উপযোগী খোলামেলা পোশাক | নাম প্রকাশ না করা হলেও ধরে নেওয়া হচ্ছে তিনি শিরিন | কারণ তাঁরই ইনস্টাগ্রাম অ্যাকাউন্টে ৬৭‚০০০-এরও বেশি ফলোয়ার‚ ২০৮টি পোস্ট |

বলা হয়েছে‚ তিনি নাকি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় নগ্ন ছবি প্রকাশ করেছেন | ইরানে কব্জির উপর বা পায়ের পাতার উপরের অংশ খোলা থাকলেই তাকে মহিলাদের ক্ষেত্রে অশালীন বলে মনে করা হয় | সবচেয়ে অবাক কাণ্ড হলো‚ গত সেপ্টেম্বরেই একটি আন্তর্জাতিক প্রতিযোগিতায় অংশগ্রহণ করেছিলেন তিনি |

