একটা নয়‚ সিনেমায় মোদীকে দেখানো হচ্ছে বলে একেবারে দু-দুটো ফিল্ম আটকে দিয়েছে সেন্সর বোর্ড | তার মধ্যে একটি ছবি মোদী কা গাঁও‚ সেটি আবার নরেন্দ্র মোদীরই বিভিন্ন গ্রামোন্নয়ন কর্মসূচীর ওপর ভিত্তি করে তৈরি | এই ছবি রিলিজ হওয়ার কথা ছিল ২৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি | রিলিজের আগে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর দপ্তর (PMO) এবং ভারতীয় নির্বাচন কমিশনের কাছ থেকে নো অবজেকশন সার্টিফিকেট জোগাড় করতে বলেছে সেন্সর বোর্ড |

প্রযোজক সুরেশ ঝা জানিয়েছেন‚ গত ৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি প্রধানমন্ত্রীর দপ্তরে আবেদনপত্র জমা দিয়েছেন তাঁরা‚ যার উত্তর এখনো আসেনি | আর আসন্ন নির্বাচন মাথায় রাখলে‚ তাঁরা যে কোনোভাবেই নির্বাচন কমিশনের ছাড়পত্র পাবেন না সেটাও ভালোই বুঝছেন | এমতাবস্থায় আদালতের দ্বারস্থ হওয়া ছাড়া গতি নেই তাঁদের |

অনেকেই মনে করছেন মোদী কা গাঁও-এর অভিনেতা বিকাশ মহান্তে যেহেতু প্রায় হুবহু প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদীর মতো দেখতে সেই কারণেই এই ফিল্ম নিয়ে যাবতীয় সমস্যা তৈরি হয়েছে |

অপরদিকে রঞ্জিত গুপ্তা নির্দেশিত আরেকটি ছবি রামভজন জিন্দাবাদকেও প্রয়োজনীয় ছাড়পত্র দেয়নি সেন্সর বোর্ড | এটিকে মত প্রকাশের স্বাধীনতার ওপর কষাঘাত বলেই মনে করছেন পরিচালক |

এদিকে সেন্সর বোর্ডের চেয়ারম্যান জানিয়েছেন‚ দুটি ক্ষেত্রেই ছাড়পত্র না দেওয়ার যথেষ্ট যুক্তিযুক্ত কারণ আছে |

