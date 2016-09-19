জনপ্রিয় সিনেমা পরিচালক বিক্রম ভট্ট সম্প্রতি ওঁর প্রাক্তন স্ত্রী এবং দুই প্রেমিকা সুস্মিতা সেন এবং আমিশা প্যাটেলের বিষয়ে মুখ খুলেছেন | স্ত্রীর সঙ্গে বিবাহ বিচ্ছেদের পর উনি ওঁর মা-বাবার সঙ্গে থাকেন | উনি জানিয়েছেন মাঝে মাঝে আমি ভাবি যখন আমার মা-বাবা থাকবে না তখন আমার কী হবে? আমার ভীষণ ভয় করে | আমার একটা মেয়ে আছে‚ তার সঙ্গে আমার সম্পর্কও খুব ভালো | কিন্তু ওর ও তো নিজের জীবন আছে |

প্রাক্তন স্ত্রী এবং সুস্মিতা সেন ও আমিশা প্যাটেলের সঙ্গে এক্সট্রা ম্যারিটাল অ্যাফেয়ার সম্বন্ধে কথা বলতে গিয়ে উনি বলেন আমি একটা জিনিস বুঝতে পেরেছি খারাপ কেউ না | খালি মাঝে মাঝে দুজন ভালো মানুষের মধ্যে সঠিক বোঝাপড়া হয় না | আজ যখন আমি পিছন ফিরে তাকাই বুঝতে পারি যে মহিলাদের আমি ডেট করেছি তাদের প্রতি আমার কোন বিদ্বেষ নেই | ওদের আমি সম্মান করি |

আমার খুব কম বয়েসে বিয়ে হয় | আমার স্ত্রী আমার ওপর অনেক রকম বিধিনিষেধ চাপিয়ে দিয়েছিল | ওর ব্যবহার আমার খুব চাইল্ডিশ লাগতো | আমি ওর কাছ থেকে অনেক কিছু লুকিয়ে রাখতাম | আর এই সিক্রেট আমাদের সম্পর্কে তৃতীয় ব্যক্তি হয়ে দাঁড়ালো |

আপনি যখন বিবাহিত জীবনে সুখী নন এবং সেটা স্ত্রীকে জানাতে পারছেন না সেটাও একটা বাধা হয়ে দাঁড়ায় | আমার ওই সময় সুস্মিতার সঙ্গে এক্সট্রা ম্যারিটাল অ্যাফেয়ার হয় | কিন্তু সেই সম্পর্ক ভেঙে যায় | আমি এর জন্য সুস্মিতাকে দোষী করি না | এমনকী আমিশাও খুব ভালো মেয়ে | কিন্তু যেই মুহূর্তে বুঝলাম আমিশা আমার সঙ্গে ভালো নেই ওকে অন্য জায়গায় সুখ খুঁজে নিতে বললাম |

