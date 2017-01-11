ঢাক ঢাক গুড় গুড় বা মুচমুচে গসিপ | এতদিন এই ছিল সমকামিতার পরিচয় | এ বার পাল্টে যাওয়া যুগের হাওয়ায় আর রহস্যখচিত নয় | বরং সমকাম হয়ে গেল নির্বাচনের ইস্যু | পথ দেখাল যাদবপুর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় | আসন্ন ছাত্রভোটে এখানে লড়বেন এক সমকামী নারী | রাজ্যের ছাত্রভোটের ইতিহাসে এই প্রথম |

ব্যতিক্রমীর নাম অস্মিতা সরকার | বর্ধমানের এই কন্যা যাদবপুরে সমাজতত্ত্ব বিভাগের দ্বিতীয় বর্ষের ছাত্রী | নিজেকে সমকমী বলতে লজ্জা ভয় সঙ্কোচ বা দ্বিধা কোনওটাই নেই | নকশালপন্থী ছাত্র সংগঠন অল ইন্ডিয়া স্টুডেন্টস অ্যাসোসিয়েশন বা আইসা-র প্রার্থী হয়ে কলা বিভাগের এজিএস পদের প্রার্থী হয়েছেন তিনি | ছাত্রভোট আগামী ২৫ জানুয়ারি |

অস্মিতার আগে দিল্লিতে জওহরলাল নেহরু বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ছাত্রভোটে জয়ী হয়েছিলেন সমকামী ছাত্র গৌরব ঘোষ | কলকাতার ছেলে গৌরব ছিলেন এসএফ আই প্রার্থী | তিনিও অভিনন্দন জানিয়েছেন অস্মিতাকে |

