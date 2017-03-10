রঙ‚ মিষ্টি‚ ভাঙের শরবত এবং বলিউডের গান ছাড়া হোলি অসম্পূর্ণ | কিন্তু জানেন কি প্রথম কোন ছবিতে রঙের উৎসব দেখানো হয়েছিল? ১৯৪০ সালে মুক্তি পায় মেহবুব খান পরিচালিত ছবি অঔরত | ছবির গল্প একজন সাহসী মা কে ঘিরে যে  মহিলাদের অসম্মান করার জন্য নিজের ছেলেকে খুন করে | পরে এই ছবি থেকে তৈরি হয় আইকনিক ছবি মাদার ইন্ডিয়া | দুটো ছবিতেই হোলির গান ব্যবহার করা হয়েছিল | এমনকী অঔরত ছবিতে অনিল বিশ্বাসের কম্পোজ করা দুটো হোলির গান ছিল | এই ছবির মুখ্য চরিত্রে অভিনয় করেছিলেন সর্দার আখতার‚ সুরেন্দ্র‚ কানহাইয়ালাল এবং অরুন কুমার আহুজা | আর এই ছবিতেই প্রথমবার দেখানো হয় কোন হোলির গান |

এরপর ১৯৫০ সালের মুক্তিপ্রাপ্ত ছবি যোগান এ গীতা দত্তের গাওয়া ভজন ‘Daaro re rang daaro re rasiya’ অত্যন্ত জনপ্রিয় হয় |

তখনো কিন্তু হিন্দি ছবিতে সাদা কালোর যুগ চলছে | ১৯৫৩ তে মুক্তি পায় আন ছবি | এটা ভারতীয় সিনেমার প্রথম টেকনিকালার ফিল্ম | আর এই ছবিতে বেশ ভালোভাবেই হোলির রং ধরা পড়ে খেলো রং হমারে সঙ্গ গানটায় | দীলিপ কুমারকে হোলি খেলতে দেখা যায় অভিনেত্রী নিম্মির সঙ্গে |

তবে হোলি যে শুধু উত্তর ভারতের উৎসব নয় তা প্রমান করে দেন মিউজিক মায়েস্ত্রো অনিল বিশ্বাস | রাহি যা ১৯৫৩ তে মুক্তি পায় এই ছবির গান হোলি খেলে নন্দলাল ব্রিজ মে তে ধরা পড়ে আসামের লোকগীতির সুর |

এরপর প্রায় প্রতি বছরেই হোলি নিয়ে গান তৈরি হতে থাকে বলিউডে | সেই রীতি কিন্তু এখনো চলছে |

