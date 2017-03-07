বাংলা সঙ্গীত জগতে অপূরণীয় ক্ষতি | দুর্ঘটনায় প্রাণ হারালেন লোকসঙ্গীতশিল্পী কালিকাপ্রসাদ ভট্টাচার্য |

সিউড়ির বিদ্যাসাগর কলেজে অনুষ্ঠান করতে যাচ্ছিলেন কালিকাপ্রসাদ | তাঁদের ‘দোহার’ ব্যান্ডকে নিয়ে | পুলিশ সূত্রে জানা গিয়েছে‚ তাঁদের গাড়িটি ঘণ্টায় প্রায় ৭০-৮০ কিলোমিটার বেগে ছুটছিল | পথে‚ গুড়াপ এলাকায় যান্ত্রিক ত্রুটির মুখে পড়ে গাড়ি | টায়ার ফেটে গিয়ে নিয়ন্ত্রণ হারিয়ে কালভার্টে ধাক্কা মারে | তারপর বেশ কয়েকবার পাল্টি খেয়ে পড়ে যায় নয়ানজুলিতে | গাড়ির সব যাত্রী কম বেশি আহত হন | সবথেকে বেশি গুরুতর অবস্থা ছিল কালিকাপ্রসাদের |

বর্ধমান মেডিক্যাল কলেজে নিয়ে যাওয়া হলে শিল্পী কালিকাপ্রসাদকে মৃত বলে ঘোষণা করা হয় | আহতদের চিকিৎসা চলছে হাসপাতালে | তিনজনের অবস্থা আশঙ্কাজনক |

কালিকাপ্রসাদের মর্মান্তিক অকালমৃত্যুতে শোকস্তব্ধ বাংলা সঙ্গীতমহল | গভীর শোকপ্রকাশ করেছেন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী |

