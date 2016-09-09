সুস্মিতা সেন প্রথম ভারতীয় মহিলা যিনি মিস ইউনিভার্স খেতাব জিতেছিলেন | ওঁর এই সাফল্যে গর্বিত হয়েছিল ভারতবাসী | মাত্র ১৯ বছর বয়েসে উনি আন্তর্জাতিক ফ্যাশন দুনিয়া কাঁপিয়েছিলেন |

এর পর কেটে গেছে বহু বছর | কিন্তু এখনও সুস্মিতা বহু তরুণীর আইকন | আর হবেন নাই বা কেন? ব্রেন উইথ বিউটি ‘-র সঠিক উদাহরণ উনি |

4262759e7024a25d01a4d256eecef4afসম্প্রতি ফেমিনা ম্যাগাজিন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে একটা পুরনো ছবি প্রকাশ করে | ১৯৯৫-এর  জুলাই মাসের এই ম্যাগাজিনের কভার ফোটোয় দেখা যাচ্ছে সুস্মিতাকে | উনি মিস ইউনিভার্সের মুকুট পরে দাঁড়িয়ে আছেন | নিমেষে ভাইরাল এই প্রচ্ছদপট |

প্রসঙ্গত‚ সুস্মিতার পর‚ লারা দত্ত একমাত্র ভারতীয় মহিলা যিনি এখনও অবধি এই খেতাব জিতেছেন | উনি ২০০০ সালে এই সম্মান পান |

