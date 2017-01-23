শুধু সিদ্ধার্থ গৌতম বা মহাবীরই নন | কোটিপতির বিলাসবহুল জীবন ছেড়ে অনেকেই বেছে নিচ্ছেন সর্বত্যাগী মোক্ষপথ | বিরল হলেও এই নিদর্শন আজও দেখা যাচ্ছে ইতিউতি | ভারতে এবং ভারতের বাইরে |

শিবিন্দর মোহন সিংহ : কোটিপতি এই শিল্পপতি ফোর্টিস গ্রুপের প্রতিষ্ঠাতা | কিন্তু সম্প্রতি তিনি সব ছেড়ে জনসেবায় উৎসর্গ করেছেন নিজের জীবন | ফোর্টিস গ্রুপের এক্সিকিউটিভ পদ ছেড়ে আত্মনিবেদন করবেন অমৃতসরের এক ধর্মীয় সংস্থায় |

বনওয়ারলাল রঘুনাথ দোশী : একদা দিল্লির প্লাস্টিক-সাম্রাজ্যের অধীশ্বর এখন জৈন সাধু | ৬০০ কোটি টাকার সম্পত্তি ত্যাগ করে গ্রহণ করেছেন সন্ন্যাস |

লিউয়িং চোং : একে বলা হত চিনের টেক্সটাইল টাইকুন | গাড়ি দুর্ঘটনা থেকে বেঁচে ফেরার পরে পাল্টে গেছে তাঁর জীবনদর্শন | এখন মন্দিরে একাকী জীবন অতিবাহিত করেন |

বেন আজহান সিরি পানয়ো : মালয়েশিয়ার কোটিপতি ব্যবসায়ী আনন্দ কৃষ্ণণের মেজো ছেলে | পৈতৃক সম্পত্তি নেবেন না বলে জানিয়ে দিয়েছেন | বেঁচে থাকার জন্য অবলম্বন করেন ভিক্ষাবৃত্তি |

জন পেডলে : গ্রেট ব্রিটেনের নামী শিল্পপতি | দুর্ঘটনা থেকে আশ্চর্য রক্ষা পান | এখন সব ছেড়ে উগান্ডায় একটি মাটির কুটিরে থাকেন |

জেল ক্রাভিনস্কি : নামী মার্কিনী ইনভেস্টর | বিবিধ সংস্থায় দান করেছেন ৪৫ মিলিয়ন ডলার | এমনকী‚ নিজের একটি কিডনিও দান করে দিয়েছেন এক অপরিচিতকে |

