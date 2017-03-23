হাঁটতে গিয়ে হোঁচট খেত সীতা | কিন্তু ছবিটা বদলে যেত দৌড়নোর সময় | তখন এই কিশোরী যেন হরিণী | মানসিক প্রতিবন্ধকতার বাধা পেরিয়ে সে তখন সবার নাগালের বাইরে |

মধ্যপ্রদেশের রেওয়ার বাসিন্দা সীতা সাহু Sneha School for the Mentally Challenged-এর ছাত্রী | সেখানেই সে চোখে পড়ে যায় ঊষা সাহুর | জহুরির চোখ রত্ন চিনতে ভুল করেনি |

ঊষার তত্ত্বাবধানে শুরু হয় সীতার প্রশিক্ষণ | ক্রমে জেলা, রাজ্য স্তর পেরিয়ে সীতা প্রস্তুত হল স্পেশল অলিম্পিকের জন্য |

২০১১-য় আথেন্সে স্পেশল অলিম্পিক | সেই প্রথম বিদেশ দেখা সীতার | অলিম্পিকের জন্মভূমি খালি হাতে ফেরায়নি তাকে | সব প্রতিবন্ধকতা জয় করে স্পেশাল অলিম্পিক থেকে দুটো ব্রোঞ্জ পদক জেতে সীতা | ২০০ মিটার আর ১৬০০ মিটারে |

কিন্তু অভাবের তাড়নায় অ্যাথলিট হওয়ার প্রশিক্ষণ ভুলে এখন সে হাত পাকাতে বাধ্য হয় ফুচকা বানাতে | লেচিকে নিঁখুত গোল করে বেলে সোনালি করে ভেজে তুলতে ভালোরকম শিখে নেয় |

সংবাদমধ্যমে সীতার দুর্দশার খবর প্রকাশিত হতে নড়েচড়ে বসে মধ্যপ্রদেশ সরকার | সরকারি অনুদানের পাশাপাশি শুরু হয় প্রশিক্ষণ | আলুর পুর আর তেঁতুল জলের মিশ্রণ থেকে আবার একটু একটু করে উঁকি দিচ্ছে পদক জয়ের স্বপ্ন |

আরও পড়ুন:  দীর্ঘদিনের সঙ্গী পোষা সারমেয়কেই বিয়ে নিঃসঙ্গ মধ্যবয়সী বিবাহবিচ্ছিন্নার

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 407

0 263