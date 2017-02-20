বক্সার ডিঙ্কো সিংকে মনে আছে ? বেশ সাড়া জাগানো উত্থানের পরে এশিয়াডের স্বর্ণপদক পেয়েছিলেন ১৯৯৮ সালে | বর্তমানে সাই-এর প্রশিক্ষক | জানেন তিনি এখন কেমন আছেন ? মণিপুরী এই বক্সার যুদ্ধ করছেন কর্কটরোগের বিরুদ্ধে | বাদ চলে গেছে ৭০ % লিভার |

তাঁর পরিবার কার্যত সর্বস্বান্ত | বিক্রি করে দিতে হয়েছে ইম্ফলের বসতবাড়ি | দিল্লিতে এসে চিকিৎসা চলছিল | তাতে খরচ সামলানো যাচ্ছিল না | এখন ইম্ফলেই চলছে চিকিৎসা |

স্বর্ণপদকজয়ী বক্সার তথা নৌসেনার প্রাক্তন কর্মী ডিঙ্কো ভূষিত হয়েছিলেন অর্জুন পুরস্কার এবং পদ্মশ্রী সম্মানে | তাঁর অসুস্থতার খবর সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশিত হতেই উদ্যোগ নেওয়া হয় সরকারি মহলে | AIIMS-এও চলে চিকিৎসা |

ক্যান্সারের শিকার ডিঙ্কোর চিকিৎসায় ইতিমধ্যেই ব্যয় হয়েছে ১০ লক্ষের বেশি টাকা | সাহায্যের আবেদন জানিয়েছেন তাঁর স্ত্রী বাবাই | সেই সাহায্যে যাঁরা এগিয়ে এসেছেন তাঁদের মধ্যে অন্যতম ক্রিকেটার গৌতম গম্ভীর | কেকেআর অধিনায়ক নিজে অর্থসাহায্য করেছেন | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় আবেদন করেছেন অন্যদের কাছেও |

তবে তিনি নিজে কত টাকা সাহায্য করেছেন সে কথা গোপন রাখতে বলেছেন | তিনি যে সাহায্য করেছেন সেটা প্রকাশ হোক‚ চাননি গৌতম | এসব কথা জানলে মনে হয় সত্যি ক্রিকেটটা ভদ্রলোকের খেলা |

আরও পড়ুন:  বয়স হয়েছিল ১১৭ বছর, চলে গেলেন নেতাজি সুভাষ চন্দ্র বসুর গাড়ির চালক ও নিরাপত্তারক্ষী

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 217

0 279