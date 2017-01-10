সিনেমার চিত্রনাট্যকেও হার মানাচ্ছে রোজভ্যালিকাণ্ডের পরতে পরতে লুকিয়ে থাকা অন্ধকার আর কেচ্ছা | কলকাতা এবং মুম্বইয়ের অভিজাত এলাকায় অন্তত এক ডজন ফ্ল্যাটের সন্ধান পেয়েছে সিবিআই | সেগুলো নামে বেনামে রোজভ্যালি কর্ণধারের সম্পত্তি ছিল | অনেক ফ্ল্যাটের অ্যান্টি চেম্বারে বসত রঙিন নিশি আসর | এভাবেই আমানতকারীদের কষ্টার্জিত টাকা দুহাতে উড়িয়েছেন গৌতম কুণ্ডু |

সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশ‚ সেখানে গৌতমের সঙ্গিনী ছিলেন মুম্বই আর টালিগঞ্জের গ্ল্যামার রানিরা | রাতভর চলত হৈহুল্লোড় | নায়িকাদের সঙ্গ পেতে কোটি কোটি টাকা ওড়াতেন গৌতম | হামেশাই তাঁর সঙ্গে থাকতেন টালিগঞ্জের দুই নায়িকা | এছাড়াও ছোট বড় মাঝারি মাপের সুন্দরীরা | সংস্থার বেহাল দিনেও তাঁদের জন্য খামতি ছিল না টাকার |

গোয়েন্দাদের দাবি‚ এক সময়ে উইকএন্ড বা অন্য ছুটির দিন কাটাতে মুম্বই উড়ে যেতেন গৌতম | সঙ্গিনী হতেন টালিগঞ্জের প্রথমসারির সেই নায়িকা | গোপন ফ্ল্যাটের অ্যান্টি চেম্বারে বসত ফূর্তির আসর | আসতেন অন্য সুন্দরীরাও | দক্ষিণ কলকাতার এক অভিজাত আবাসনেও ফ্ল্যাট ছিল গৌতমের | সেখানে তাঁর সঙ্গে যেতেন আর এক নায়িকা | এভাবে নানা সময়ে গৌতম কুণ্ডুর আতিথেয়েতা নেওয়া‚ রাডারে থাকা‚ চক্রান্তে জড়িত নায়িকাদের কাউকেই ছাড়তে চান না তদন্তকারীরা |

