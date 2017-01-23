ব্রিটেনের বহু তরুণী এই পন্থা নিয়েছেন | তাঁরা মা হবেন | কিন্তু যৌনতা থেকে শত হস্ত দূরে থেকে | যৌন সম্ভোগ না করেই অন্তঃসত্ত্বা হতে চান তাঁরা | চিকিৎসকরা জানাচ্ছেন সেই অসম্ভবকে সম্ভব করছে আধুনিক IVF পদ্ধতি |

সমীক্ষা বলছে গত এক দশকে ব্রিটেনে একলাফে বেড়েছে সিঙ্গল মাদারের সংখ্যা | দেশের জনসংখ্যার একটা বড় অংশ এখন সিঙ্গল মাদার | 

কিন্তু কেন এই ট্রেন্ড দেখা যাচ্ছে ? সমাজবিজ্ঞানীরা বলছেন এই সিঙ্গল মাদারদের মধ্যে একটা বড় অংশ ধর্মীয় কারণে আজীবন কুমারী থাকতে চান | কিন্তু একইসঙ্গে পেতে চান মাতৃত্বের স্বাদও | কেউ কেউ আবার যৌনতায় ভয় পান | তাঁরা সাইকো সেক্সুয়াল জটিলতার শিকার |

কেউ কেউ আবার যৌনতায় ভীত নন | কিন্তু তাঁরা মনের মতো পার্টনার খুঁজে পাননি | এদিকে মনে মা হওয়ার ইচ্ছে তীব্র | তাঁরা মা হয়ে‚ সন্তানকে বড় করে জীবনসঙ্গীর সঙ্গে নতুন জীবন শুরু করতে চান | ফলে যৌনতাকে তুলে রাখতে চান সেই বিশেষ সম্পর্কের জন্যই |

এসব ক্ষেত্রে আইভিএফ ছাড়া গতি নেই | ব্রিটিশ সিঙ্গল মাদাররা নাকি এই বিশেষ পদ্ধতিতে অন্তঃসত্ত্বা হতে ১০ হাজার ডলার ব্যয় করতেও পিছপা হচ্ছেন না | এঁরা কিন্তু কেউ বড় বড় চাকুরে নন | কুড়ির কোঠায় থাকা এই মেয়েরা কেউ এখনও ছাত্রী | কেউ সাধারণ চাকরি করে | কিন্তু মা হওয়ার সাধপূরণে অতিক্রম করতে পেরেছেন নিজেদের সাধ্য |

