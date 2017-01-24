গ্রামের কারও কাছে বিষ্ণুর অবতার | কারও কাছে সাক্ষাৎ যম | এভাবেই জন্মের পরে সাত বছর জীবন কাটাতে অভ্যস্ত ছিল বিহারের দীপক পাসোয়ান | তার বুক আর পেটের সংযোগস্থল থেকে ঝুলত আরও একজোড়া হাত এবং একজোড়া পা | গঠনগত ত্রুটির জন্য মায়ের গর্ভে যমজ ভ্রূণ আলাদাভাবে বিকশিত না হয়ে বাড়তে থাকে দীপকের দেহে পরজীবী হয়ে |

তার পরিবার একে আশীর্বাদ বলে না ভেবে বসার কল্যাণে নতুন জীবন পায় দীপক | বিহারের গ্রাম থেকে এনে তাকে ভর্তি করা হয় ব্যাঙ্গালোরের নামী বেসরকারি হাসপাতালে | চার ঘণ্টার দীর্ঘ অস্ত্রোপচারের পরে স্বাভাবিক চেহারা ফিরে পায় সে |

এই ব্যয়বহুল অস্ত্রোপচার দীপকের পরিবারের সাধ্যাতীত ছিল | হাসপাতাল থেকে মকুব করা হয় খরচ | ছ বছর কেটে গেছে জটিল অস্ত্রোপচারের পরে | এখন দিব্যি আছে দীপক | পড়াশোনার পাশাপাশি গ্রামের মাঠে ক্রিকেট খেলে দিন কাটছে এই তেরো বছরের কিশোরের | আর পাঁচটা সাধারণ কিশোরের মতোই |

