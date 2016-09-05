প্রার্থনা মঞ্জুর হয়েছে | কথা রাখলেন ভক্তও | তিরুপতি মন্দিরে গিয়ে মাথা মুড়োলেন পুল্লেলা গোপীচাঁদ | সঙ্গে ছিলেন শিষ্যা পি ভি সিন্ধুও | দুজনেই পুজো দেন ভগবান বেঙ্কটেশ্বরায়ার পায়ে |

রিও অলিম্পিক্সে যাওয়ার আগেও গুরু-শিষ্যা এসেছিলেন এই জাগ্রত মন্দিরে | গোপীচাঁদ তখন প্রতিজ্ঞা করেছিলেন‚ অলিম্পিক্সে পদক এলে তিনি মাথার চুল উৎসর্গ করবেন ঈশ্বরের পায়ে | শিষ্যা সিন্ধুর রুপোর মেডেল লাভে সেই প্রতিজ্ঞা পালন করলেন আচার্য গোপী |

পুজো দেওয়ার পরে দুজনকে দেওয়া হয় ভেঙ্কটেশ্বরায়ার আশীর্বাদধন্য পবিত্র রেশম বস্ত্রখণ্ড এবং প্রসাদ |

