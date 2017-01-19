এক রাত কাটানোর ন্যূনতম ভাড়া এক লক্ষ | সর্বোচ্চ ভাড়া পৌঁছে যেত লাগামহীন অঙ্কে | সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশ, এরকম কাঞ্চন কৌলীন্যে দামী হোটেলের স্যুইট বুক করতেন গৌতম কুণ্ডু | সারা দিন কাজের শেষে রিল্যাক্স করবেন বলে | কলকাতার একাধিক পাঁচতারা  হোটেলে গোছানো ছিল রোজভ্যালি কর্ণধারের সুখযাপনের বিলাসঘর |

সংবাদমাধ্যমের দাবি‚ অত্যাধুনিক বিলাসী স্যুইটে গৌতম কুণ্ডুকে সঙ্গ দেওয়া নিয়ে ডাকসাইটে সুন্দরীদের মধ্যে লেগেই থাকত কে বা আগে প্রাণ করিবেক দান-এর মতো হাড্ডাহাড্ডি রেষারেষি | গৌতমের সান্নিধ্য অনেকটাই এগিয়ে দিত তাঁদের প্রতিযোগিতার ইঁদুরদৌড়ে | একদিন দুদিন নয় | এক বাংলা সংবাদপত্রে প্রকাশিত‚ গৌতম কুণ্ডুর এই আরাম বিলাসের জন্য বছরভর বুক করা থাকত নির্দিষ্ট হোটেলের নির্দিষ্ট স্যুইট |

চিটফান্ড কর্তার নিশিযাপনের জন্য কোটি কোটি টাকা খরচ এখন গোয়েন্দাদের আতস কাচের অনুবীক্ষণে | দেখা হচ্ছে নির্দিষ্ট বিলপত্রও | সিবিআই গোয়েন্দাদের ধারনা‚ আমানতকারীদের টাকাই ফূর্তিতে উড়িয়েছেন গৌতম | কীভাবে সেই টাকা তাঁর অ্যাকাউন্টে ঢুকেছিল খতিয়ে দেখছেন তদন্তকারীরা |

