রোজভ্যালি কর্ণধার গৌতম কুণ্ডুকে ভুবনেশ্বরে নিয়ে গিয়ে ধৃত দুই তৃণমূল সাংসদের মুখোমুখি বসিয়ে জেরা করবেন বলে ভেবেছিলেন গোয়েন্দারা | কিন্তু তার আগেই এসএসকেএম হাসপাতালে ভর্তি করা হল তাঁকে | বুকে ব্যথার কথা জানান তিনি | জেল হাসপাতালে নয়‚ কোনও ঝুঁকি না নিয়ে তাঁকে পাঠানো হয় এসএসকেএম হাসপাতালেই |

সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশ‚ তাপস পাল এবং পরে বিশেষ করে সুদীপ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায় গ্রেফতার হওয়ার পরে ভেঙে পড়েন গৌতম | বলতে থাকেন তিনি নিরাপত্তার অভাব বোধ করছেন | এবং ওই দুজনের মুখোমুখি বসার জন্য নাকি তিনি মানসিক ভাবে প্রস্তুত নন |

এও জানা গিয়েছে প্রেসিডেন্সি জেল থেকে অন্য বন্দিদের মোবাইল ব্যবহার করে তিনি নির্দেশ পাঠাচ্ছিলেন বাইরে | সেইমতো কাজও করা হচ্ছিল | ফলে বিশেষ নজর দেওয়া হয়েছে যাতে অন্য বন্দিরা তাঁর কাছে না যেতে পারেন | জেলে এবং জেলের বাইরে হাসপাতালেও |

এদিকে জানা গিয়েছে সারদাকাণ্ডে সুদীপ্ত সেনের যেমন সহযোগিণী ছিলেন দেবযানী‚ তেমন রোজভ্যালি কাণ্ডেও আছেন দুই নারী | তাঁরা সুদীপ্তর অত্যন্ত ঘনিষ্ঠ | কার্যত তাঁর এই দুই সর্বক্ষণের সঙ্গিনী ছিলেন সংস্থার সর্বময় কর্ত্রী | একজন দেখতেন অ্যাকাউন্টস বিভাগ | অন্যজন সামলাতেন সংস্থার আইনি দিক এবং রাজনৈতিক নেতাদের সঙ্গে রোজ ভ্যালির যোগসূত্র তৈরি করা | আপাতত এই দুই মহিলাকে খুঁজছে সিবিআই |

