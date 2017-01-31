এ যেন বাঘের ঘরে ঘোগের বাসা !

রোজভ্যালি কাণ্ডে এ বার ইডি অফিসারের সঙ্গে দেখা গেল গৌতম কুণ্ডুর স্ত্রী শুভ্রাকে | অফিসারের নাম মনোজ কুমার | তিনি ইডি-র অ্যাসিস্ট্যান্ট ডিরেক্টর | রোজ ভ্যালির আর্থিক কেলেঙ্কারির তদন্তের অগ্রভাগে আছেন গত দেড় বছর ধরে | কলকাতা পুলিশের হাতে কিছু সিসিটিভি ফুটেজ এসেছে | সেখানে দেখা যাচ্ছে গত মাসে একসঙ্গে কলকাতা বিমানবন্দরে মনোজ ও শুভ্রা | আবার দিল্লির এক হোটেলেও দুজনকে একসঙ্গে দেখা গেছে  রোজভ্যালির কিছু ছবিতে অভিনয়ও করেছেন গৌতমের স্ত্রী শুভ্রা |

নোট বাতিলের পরে হাওয়ালা কাণ্ডে কলকাতা পুলিশ হানা দেয় ম্যাঙ্গো লেনের এক চার্টার্ড অ্যাকাউন্ট্যান্ট অফিসে | কম্পিউটার ঘাঁটাঘাঁটি করে উদ্ধার হয় দুটি ফাইল | একটির নাম রোজ ভ্যালি এবং অন্যটি ম্যাডাম রোজ ভ্যালি | সেই ফাইলের সূত্র ধরেই পুলিশের হাতে আসে বিতর্কিত ও সন্দেহজনক ওই সিসিটিভি ফুটেজ |

এ বিষয়ে মনোজ কুমার জানিয়েছেন তিনি রোজভ্যালি তদন্তের স্বার্থেই দিল্লি গিয়েছিলেন | শুভ্রা তাঁর বন্ধু | তিনি যে দিল্লি গেছেন সেটা তাঁর ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্তৃপক্ষ জানত বলেই দাবি মনোজের | ইডি-র তরফে জানানো হয়েছে‚ মনোজের বিরুদ্ধে উপযুক্ত পদক্ষেপ করা হবে | তদন্তে অভিযোগ প্রমাণিত হলে গৃহীত হবে কড়া ব্যবস্থা |ইতিমধ্যেই তাঁকে সরানো হয়েছে রোজ ভ্যালি তদন্তভার থেকে |

