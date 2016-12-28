দেখুন তো ওপরের ছবিতে মুখোশ পরা ওই তিনজনকে চিনতে পারছেন কি না? পারলেন না তো? বলে দিচ্ছি | বাঁ দিক থেকে তিনজন হলেন আরিয়ান‚ আব্রাম আর সুহানা‚ শাহরুখ খানের তিন ছেলে মেয়ে | সম্প্রতি বলিউডের বাদশা ইন্টারনেটে এই ছবি ভক্তদের সঙ্গে শেয়ার করেন | ছবির ক্যাপশনে উনি লেখেন “My beautiful children without the masks they wear at the airports.”

দিন আগে শাহরুখকে একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে ওঁর তিন ছেলেমেয়ে সম্পর্কে বলতে শোনা যায় আমাদের বাড়িতে ১৮ বছরের একটা ব্যাড অ্যাস আছে | একটা ১৬ বছরের সুন্দরী আছে আর একটা তিন বছরের ছোট্ট গ্যাংস্টার আছে |

ওপরের ছবি দেখে স্পষ্ট কেন উনি ওরকম বলেছিলেন আরিয়ান‚ সুহানা আর আব্রাম সম্পর্কে | যাই হোক‚ গ্যাংস্টার হোক বা মনস্টার শাহরুখ ওঁর তিন সন্তানের জন্য সব কিছু করতে পারেন এবং ওঁদের কতটা ভালোবাসেন তা ওঁর প্রত্যেকটা সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া পোস্ট থেকেই আন্দাজ করা যায় |

